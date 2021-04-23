Startup help for elderly Covid patients

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fear of getting admitted to a hospital and reports about shortage of beds have pushed many elderly Covid patients living alone in the city into a zone of suffering in silence. Some startups which have noticed this dire state have stepped in to rescue them. They are not only helping the elderly infected persons with delivery of food, groceries and medicine, but also are facilitating nursing and caretaking services and even providing them oxygen support and other medical equipment upon request.

Chennai-based startup, Alserv, which started operations in January last year, was providing assisted living services for the elderly. However, after the outbreak of the pandemic, it realised the problems faced by them and expanded its services under ‘Alserv Care’ to ensure better facilities. “In the last one week alone, we have attended to over 180 customers,” said Atul Jagadish, VP (operations), Alserv.

The start-up, along with fulfilling basic needs like food, grocery, also provides household help to do chores and connects users with doctors online, diagnostic centres, and hires trained nurses to monitor their health. “We have been receiving requests for oxygen cylinder supplies and are making arrangements,” added Atul.

Jagadish Ramamoorthy, co-founder, Alserv, said: “At present, in India, hospitals do not have sufficient beds to take care of Covid-positive individuals. Also, we believe homecare is crucial for the elderly in ensuring complete recovery.”