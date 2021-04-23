Take steps to control speed of vehicles, Centre directed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Central government to ensure that speed governors are fitted in motor vehicles, including two-wheelers, in the manufacturing stage itself as per Rule 118 of Motor Vehicle Rules.

The division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and Abdul Quddhose passed the interim directions on a plea to enhance the compensation of a 2013 accident victim who got grievously injured with 90 per cent disabilities. The court enhancing the compensation from Rs 18.43 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore ordered that special courts which could hear both criminal cases related to motor accidents as well as the compensation claim petitions together should be constituted for the speedy disposal of cases.

The court also said, “Important vehicles with high-speed engines should be calibrated in such a manner that the vehicle does not exceed the permitted speed limit. Centre shall reconsider the decision taken in April 2018 concerning increasing and decreasing speed limits.”

The court also said that those seeking a driving licence should be taken to hospitals, where motor accident victims had been admitted, so that they could understand the evil consequences of violating road rules. The bench citing several accident statistics observed that India has only 1% of the world’s vehicle population but accounts for 6% of road accidents which cost 3 to 5 per cent of GDP.

“India’s young and productive population aged 18 to 45 years is involved in 70% of road accidents,” it added. The court also directed the State to arrange for lectures by experts, doctors and social workers before issuing driving licence to applicants. Celebrities should be roped in to inculcate the need to be disciplined, follow road rules and avoid speeding, it added.