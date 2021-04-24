Cash for votes: KN Nehru granted anticipatory bail

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to DMK Principal Secretary KN Nehru in a case pertaining to a video, which purportedly shows the MLA bribing voters during campaign for the recently concluded Assembly polls.

According to the petitioner, the allegations levelled against him are false, and no such incident as shown in the video took place. “I am a law-abiding citizen and will not evade the due process of law. I will also abide by any condition if bail is granted,” he contended.

The prosecution submitted that on April 4, the Musiri police in Tiruchy received a complaint about that video that had gone viral on social media. An FIR was registered under Sections 294(b), 171(E), 171(H), 501(1) of the IPC and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. Justice M Nirmal Kumar, recording the submissions, granted the petitioner anticipatory bail.