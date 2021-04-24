Chennai has 249 streets with over 10 Covid cases

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are 249 streets in the city with more than 10 Covid cases as of Friday, according to the list released by the city corporation’s public health department on Saturday.

Of the 15 zones in the city corporation, Royapuram had the most number of streets with over 10 cases with 59 streets followed by the Teynampet zone which currently has 56 such streets.

The streets in Royapuram included Mint street, Maddox street, Pantheon road, and Montieth road among others. In Teynampet, the streets included RA Puram 1st main road, PS Sivasamy street, Eldams road, Dr Natesan road, and Valluvar Kottam high road among others.

A corporation official in Royapuram told Express, “Whenever we identify streets with more than ten cases, we barricade it allowing space for the only person to walk in and out. However, this is not a hard and fast rule. If the street is an important connecting street, we cannot barricade it.”

Earlier, police personnel and corporation staff manned such barricades containment streets, keeping track of who enters and leaves the streets in a register.

“That could be done earlier because there was a complete lockdown. Now there is free movement and the number of cases is really high so we are not able to use the register method,” said a corporation official.

Apart from these 249 streets with over 10 cases, as many as 727 streets had over six Covid 19 cases.

Teynampet had the highest number of such streets with 149, Royapuram had 95 streets and Kodambakkam zone had 68 such streets.

The streets will be removed from containment if it doesn’t register any new Covid 19 cases for a period of 14 days. There are a total of 39,000 streets in the city.