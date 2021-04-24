STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai has 249 streets with over 10 Covid cases

Royapuram had the most number of streets with over 10 cases with 59 streets followed by the Teynampet zone which currently has 56 such streets.

Published: 24th April 2021 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

People throng a grocery store to buy Vegetables and essential items at Anna Nagar in Chennai on Saturday. (Express / Debadatta Mallick)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are 249 streets in the city with more than 10 Covid cases as of Friday, according to the list released by the city corporation’s public health department on Saturday. 

Of the 15 zones in the city corporation, Royapuram had the most number of streets with over 10 cases with 59 streets followed by the Teynampet zone which currently has 56 such streets.

The streets in Royapuram included Mint street, Maddox street, Pantheon road, and Montieth road among others. In Teynampet, the streets included RA Puram 1st main road, PS Sivasamy street, Eldams road, Dr Natesan road, and Valluvar Kottam high road among others. 

A corporation official in Royapuram told Express, “Whenever we identify streets with more than ten cases, we barricade it allowing space for the only person to walk in and out. However, this is not a hard and fast rule. If the street is an important connecting street, we cannot barricade it.” 

ALSO READ | Surge in COVID-19 cases sparks fears among government employees in Chennai

Earlier, police personnel and corporation staff manned such barricades containment streets, keeping track of who enters and leaves the streets in a register.

“That could be done earlier because there was a complete lockdown. Now there is free movement and the number of cases is really high so we are not able to use the register method,” said a corporation official. 

Apart from these 249 streets with over 10 cases, as many as 727 streets had over six Covid 19 cases. 

Teynampet had the highest number of such streets with 149, Royapuram had 95 streets and Kodambakkam zone had 68 such streets. 

The streets will be removed from containment if it doesn’t register any new Covid 19 cases for a period of 14 days. There are a total of 39,000 streets in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Coronavirus Chennai Tami Nadu Covid cases
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp