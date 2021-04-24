Surge in COVID-19 cases sparks fears among government employees in Chennai

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The rapid rise in COVID-19 cases across the state has worried government employees who fear they could contract the virus during work. Already, many top government officials have tested positive but they have continued with their work.

With the Chennai Corporation warning of a massive spurt in cases next month, many employees have urged their department heads to conduct RT-PCR tests for them.

It is learnt that some departments like Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority have yielded to the request and tested a total of 164 employees for COVID-19. This also comes after some employees tested positive a few days ago.

A Chennai Corporation official told The New Indian Express that they took a sample of 64 employees on Thursday and 100 employees on Friday. "Five of them have tested positive," said the official. The employees have been home quarantined

The tests were conducted after some employees were found to be positive for the virus sparking fear among other workers. It is learnt that the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority Welfare Association put up a plea before the officials to conduct a test of its employees before undertaking a massive inoculation programme of the department.

The Chennai Corporation said they will be conducting camps to vaccinate all employees. Meanwhile, sources told The New Indian Express that CMDA has not given any relaxations for its employees despite the rise in COVID-19 cases. The fear of getting infected comes as CMDA has not restricted outsiders coming to the office.

"Outsiders who come for planning approvals or raising minor queries are putting the employees at risk. There is no shield or glass, so the employees are vulnerable in contracting the virus, which is airborne," said one of the association member. He demanded that CMDA come out with restrictions on outsiders coming to office and conduct the entire work through online mode.

However, official sources said that cutting down the strength in state government offices is not a feasible option. "With counting for the elections around the corner and cases rising, it will be difficult to run with half the strength," the official said. The other issue which government organisations face is who will be among the 50 per cent excused from work. "This will cause a lot of heartburn among employees," said the official.

Meanwhile, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's Chennai Telephones is preparing for any eventuality including lockdown like measures following the rapid rise in cases across Chennai. V K Sanjeevi, chief general manager of Chennai Telephones, told The New Indian Express that some employees have tested positive but since telecommunications is an essential service, there is no restriction on work.

However, administrative meetings are not taking place. We conduct virtual meetings. It is learnt that once the vaccination for all begins from May 1, it will be mandatory for all BSNL employees to get vaccinated. "We don't want people to be put at risk," said Sanjeevi. It is learnt that BSNL is tying up with Chennai Corporation to vaccinate all its staff.