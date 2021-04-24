CMRL corridor to pass through Nanmangalam Reserve Forest

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a contentious decision, the alignment of Chennai Metro Rail phase-2 project is likely to pass through Nanmangalam Reserve Forest and the CMRL has formally filed an application for diversion of land under Forest Conservation Act. The Nanmangalam RF, spanning around 320 hectares, is located along the Tambaram-Velachery route and is predominantly a scrub jungle with rich flora and fauna. It is home to over 120 species of birds and 400 species of plants. Its star attraction is the great horned owl or the Indian Eagle Owl, and the forest is the only site where this bird breeds in Chennai.

As per official documents, accessed by Express, CMRL has claimed that most of the phase-2 alignment passes through existing roads wherever feasible Right of Way (ROW) is available. “However, as the alignment passes beyond Vellakal along Medavakkam Koot road, the ROW being very less (8 m to 9 m). It is not feasible to construct piers of the corridor within the available ROW. No other government/private land is available at this location. Thus, the only option available is to run the alignment along the strip of land in the Nanmangalam forest area,” CMRL said.

A metro station is planned in the area to cater to the needs of people of Medavakkam and nearby localities. The total forest land required is 15,685.23 sq.m (1.569 hectares). CMRL officials said since the route was decided based on several studies, no alternative is available. A CMRL official told Express that a biodiversity assessment has been conducted and several mitigation measures are proposed to minimise impact on the forest. “Sound barriers and bird diverters will be installed during the operational phase and during construction also adequate measures will be taken.”

The official also said no major tree felling will be carried out as the forest land which is proposed to be diverted is mostly barren, currently in the possession of Quaide Milleth College. However, the news has upset the environmentalists and bird watchers, who allege that the project may drive away the birds and cause irreparable damage to the ecosystem. M Yuvan, a naturalist, affiliated with Madras Naturalists Society, said: “The Nanmangalam forest, other than being one of the last lung spaces in the city, is the only refuge and breeding area of the Indian Eagle Owl, a scheduled species. The large lake here acts as a water catchment and flood buffer for this part of the city. It’s a bird hotspot and they are extremely sensitive to noise pollution.”

N Vikas Madhav, young birdwatcher and photographer, also raised concerns. “Around 144 species of birds have been reported from the RF. It is an important hotspot for the Common Babbler, a species very restricted in its range in Tamil Nadu. In fact, Nanmangalam is one of the most important strongholds of this bird from the whole of northern TN. Being a quarry ecosystem, raptors such as the Shaheen Falcon and Eurasian Sparrowhawk, a Schedule I species, are known to be spotted here.”

Apart from birds, the forest is also home to 72 species of butterflies. Species such as the Common Three-Ring and Spotted-Small Flat are known to be seen here. Crimson Rose, a Schedule I species, is regularly reported in this forest during its local migration. Nanmangalam forest is also an important snake releasing site. “Any disturbance to this could displace many species of animals, potentially causing man-animal conflicts in the future,” Vikas said.