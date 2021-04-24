STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two weeks of clean-up: Three tonnes of garbage cleared from Korattur lake

Like-minded nature conservationists from the area began a 52-week challenge on April 11 and have been cleaning the polluted lake ever since.

Published: 24th April 2021 05:22 AM

File photo of a fisherman washing his face in the sewage-mixed waters of Korattur lake in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over three tonnes of garbage have been cleared from the Korattur lake by a group of volunteers in the past couple of weeks. A group of nearly 50 volunteers have joined hands to clean the lake every weekend to its original condition. 

Like-minded nature conservationists from the area began a 52-week challenge on April 11 and have been cleaning the polluted lake ever since. Initially the drive happened on Sundays, but now it is to be shifted to Saturdays here on, owing to the complete lockdown.

“The lake is heavily polluted. Most of the waste comprises liquor bottles. This not only spoils the lake, but questions the safety of the area. We have also complained to the police,” said S Sekaran, Korattur People’s Welfare and Awareness Trust.

Though there is a 3.5-km walkway surrounding the lake, many avoid it due to the stench that emanates from the garbage. It may be noted that the lake was once a primary drinking water source for over 18,000 houses in the area.

Another issue which has been going on for years is the release of industrial effluents into the lake. The National Green Tribunal had also acted on this and passed an order to form a joint committee and suggest measures. A recent inspection report by the State to NGT found that the top soil of Korattur lake is heavily contaminated. 

