Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on April 26. Here's the list of areas to be hit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, the power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on Monday (April 26). Supply will be restored ahead of 2 pm if the work is completed, said Tangedco in a statement. The full list of areas, where power will be suspended on April 26 is as follows:

Avadi Saraswathi Nagar area: CTH Road, Saraswathi Nagar, Aarthi Nagar, Vivekanandha Nagar, Devi Eswari Nagar, and Iyyapan Nagar.

Thirumullaivoyal Lakshmipuram and Vellanur area: Ellammapet, Srinivasa Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Konimedu, Indira Nagar, Kattoor, Lakshimi Nagar, Anbunagar, Arikkimedu, Ganga Nagar and above nearby areas.

ICF area: Chennai Bhattai road, South Thirumalai Nagar, Market street, Ayanavaram bus stand, Gandhi Nagar, Kamaraj street, KH road, Bajanai Koil, East mada street, Tagore Nagar, LIC Colony, Devar st, Officer colony, and above nearby areas. Sothuperumedu area: Budhur, Kummanur, Angadu, Kokumedu, Arumanthai, Thirunilai.

Velachery West area: Vijaya Nagar, Ram Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Rettai pillaiyar koil street, Palaniyappa street.