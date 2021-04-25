‘Speech was an emotional outburst’: Mansoor seeks bail

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Mansoor Ali Khan moved an anticipatory bail plea in Madras High Court in a case registered against him by the city police for allegedly spreading misinformation about Covid-19 vaccine following the demise of actor Vivekh a few days ago.

According to the petitioner, a complaint was filed by a health officer of the Chennai Corporation seeking action against the actor for his comments on the passing of actor Vivekh. Based on this, Vadapalani police booked Mansoor Ali Khan under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 505(1)(b) (intent to cause fear to the public) of the IPC.

The police have also invoked the Epidemic Diseases and the Disaster Management Acts. Mansoor Ali Khan, in his petition, further stated that his speech after the demise of the actor was due to an emotional outburst and was never intended to hurt anyone. The interview should never be taken by the authorities to be one capable of creating panic or confusion amongst the members of the public, he added.

“The FIR does not contain any allegation against the petitioner whose statement may induce any member of the public to commit an offence against the State or against public tranquillity,” the petition read. It is to be noted that Actor Mansoor Ali Khan was recently denied anticipatory bail by a trial court. The court denied it finding that the petition was devoid of information on the cases registered against him.