TNIE Let's Debate: And the winners of the Senior Debates are...

Let's Debate, by The New Indian Express and Edex Live, saw nine hard-fought debates in the senior category, wherein, various students from Class VIII - X debated their hearts out.

Published: 25th April 2021 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

After nine preliminary debates, here are the winners of the debates and the list of people who will go to the finale

While the winners were chosen largely on the basis of the marks of the judges, virtual voting took place as well and a score based on the votes polled, albeit a small percentage, was also included in the cumulative total. So without further ado, those who have made it past the first finish line are as follows:

India's youth are disconnected from our history, politics and culture because it isn't made attractive enough

Winner: Aryan Hotta DAV Vedanta International School, Lanjigarh

Runner-up: Anu Dheekshanya R The Pupil Saveetha Eco School, Senneerkuppam, Chennai

Category winners: Finest point: Anu Dheekshanya R, The Pupil Saveetha Eco School, Senneerkuppam, Chennai Counterstrike: Yamini Lakshmi Mentha, Kensri School, Bengaluru Lighter side: Aryan Hotta DAV Vedanta International School, Lanjigarh

Learning in one's mother tongue instead of English-medium till grade 5 will preserve our languages, culture

Winner: Ryan Majumder JSS Public School, HBR Layout, Bengaluru

Runner-up: Saideep Keshri Apeejay School, New Delhi

Category winners: Finest point: Ryan Majumder, JSS Public School, Bengaluru Counter-Strike: Yuvraj Singh Pundir, St George's College, Mussourie Lighter Side: Nandini H Popat, PSBB Millennium School, Coimbatore

India's education system does not foster innovation and is outdated

Winner: Gundeti Aishita Suchitra Academy 

Runner-up 1: Manish M Montfort School, Kattur Runner-up 2: Snehal Jalan The Heritage School

Category winners: Finest point: Gundeti Aishita, Suchitra Academy Counterstrike: Navaneeth V Sankar, Loyola School Brighterside: Snehal Jalan, The Heritage School

It is right for schools and governments to monitor your social media activity

Winner: Ram Daftari Birla High School

Runner-up: Medha Sharma Sri Kumaran Children's Home, CBSE, Bengaluru

Category winners: Finest point: Vanya Bansal, Shiv Nadar School Counter strike: Medha Sharma, Sri Kumaran's Children's Home, Bengaluru

Students should have the right to protest for just causes when in school

Winner: Arush Sarma Sai International School

Runner-up: Vrishab Anurag Venkataraghavan Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan Senior Secondary School, Nungambakkam

Category winners: Finest point: Vrishab Anurag Venkataraghavan, Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan Senior Secondary School, Nungambakkam Counter-strike: Arush Sarma, Sai International School Lighter side: Hitansh Bhutani, Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan Senior Secondary School, Siruseri

Ancient Indian Science achieved more than modern Indian research

Winner: Prathyusha Udupa Poorna Prajna Education Centre, Sadashiva Nagar, Bengaluru

Runner-up: Kashyap Tiwari Gitanjali Senior School, Hyderabad

Category winners: Finest point: Prathyusha Udupa, Poorna Prajna Education Centre, Sadashiva Nagar, Bengaluru Counter strike: S Anish, Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan Senior Secondary School, KK Nagar Lighter side: Kashyap Tiwari, Gitanjali Senior School, Hyderabad

Festivals like Diwali being labeled as pollution fests: Fact or hypocrisy?

Winner: Sai Siri Varshini Maddala Meridian School, Hyderabad

Runner-up: Ayeisha Reji Abdul Salam Rafi Residential School, Thiruvananthapuram

Category winners: Finest point: Ayeisha Reji, Abdul Salam Rafi Residential School, Thiruvananthapuram Counter strike: Niranjan Unnikrishnan, Bodhi School, Trivandrum Lighter side: Sai Siri Varshini Maddala, Meridian School, Hyderabad

Tuition/NEET/JEE coaching classes should be restricted only to the weekends

Winner: Neha Singirikonda CHIREC International School, Hyderabad

Runner-up: Maanya Chaturvedi Mother's International School

Category winners: Finest point: Neha Singirikonda, CHIREC International School, Hyderabad Counter Strike: Maanya Chaturvedi, Mother's International School Lighter side: Gayathri Rajesh, Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala

Using Made In India products shows your patriotism

Winner: Jay Min Divakar Gems Modern Academy

Runner-up: Nivriti Senthilkumar, Hindustan International School, Padur

Category winners: The Finest Point: Jay Min Divakar, Gems Modern Academy Counter Strike: Nivriti Senthilkumar, Hindustan International Special mention: Samikshya Nanda, St Xavier’s Group of Schools

Do note that it's only the winners and the one wild card that go through the next round. So congratulations, dear participants. The way forward will be tough, but you know what they say, when the going gets tough, the tough get going. So brace yourself for the next round and get ready to debate again.

The finale will be aired on May 2.

