Chennai corporation opens 15 temporary Covid vaccination centres. Check out the list here

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation has opened 15 temporary Covid vaccination centres, one in each zone of the city corporation, on Monday. This is in addition to the corporation-run primary health care centres and urban community healthcare centres that are currently offering vaccinations.

While both Covishield and Covaxin are to be available in these centres, Covaxin will only be available for those who are due for second doses due to a shortage of supply.

The list of temporary vaccination centres are:

1. Thiruvottiyur- Bharathi Nagar IV street Community Hall Wimco Nagar

2. Manali- Chennai Primary school, 59th street, 2nd main road, MMDA, Mathur

3. Madhavaram- Narayana school, Kathirvedu

4. Tondiarpet- Chennai middle school- no 103, Ennore high road , Korukkupet

5. Royapuram- Chennai high school- 60, Wall Tax road, Sowcarpet

6. Thiru Vi Ka Nagar- Chennai higher secondary school, Madhavaram high road, Perambur

7. Ambattur- Govt ITI MTH road, Ambattur

8. Anna Nagar- Chennai higher secondary school, Market road, Ayanavaram

9. Teynampet- CP Ramasamy road community hall

10. Kodambakkam-Pudur Govt Hr sec school, 3rd avenue, Ashok Nagar

11. Valasaravakkam-Corporation community hall, Ponni Nagar, Karambakkam

12. Alandur- Chennai Primary school, Madanandapuram, Mugalivakkam

13. Adyar- Chennai High school, Kamraj avenue, Adyar

14. Perungudi- Govt higher secondary school, Velachery main road, Pallikaranai

15. Sholinganallur- Urban primary school, Rajiv Gandhi IT Express Way, Thoraipakkam.