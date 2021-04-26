STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai corporation opens 15 temporary Covid vaccination centres. Check out the list here

This is in addition to the corporation-run primary health care centres and urban community healthcare centres that are currently offering vaccinations.

Published: 26th April 2021 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation has opened 15 temporary Covid vaccination centres, one in each zone of the city corporation, on Monday. This is in addition to the corporation-run primary health care centres and urban community healthcare centres that are currently offering vaccinations.

While both Covishield and Covaxin are to be available in these centres, Covaxin will only be available for those who are due for second doses due to a shortage of supply.

The list of temporary vaccination centres are:

1. Thiruvottiyur- Bharathi Nagar IV street Community Hall Wimco Nagar
2. Manali- Chennai Primary school, 59th street, 2nd main road, MMDA, Mathur
3. Madhavaram- Narayana school, Kathirvedu
4. Tondiarpet- Chennai middle school- no 103, Ennore high road , Korukkupet
5. Royapuram- Chennai high school- 60, Wall Tax road, Sowcarpet
6. Thiru Vi Ka Nagar- Chennai higher secondary school, Madhavaram high road, Perambur
7. Ambattur- Govt ITI MTH road, Ambattur
8. Anna Nagar- Chennai higher secondary school, Market road, Ayanavaram
9. Teynampet- CP Ramasamy road community hall
10. Kodambakkam-Pudur Govt Hr sec school, 3rd avenue, Ashok Nagar
11. Valasaravakkam-Corporation community hall, Ponni Nagar, Karambakkam
12. Alandur- Chennai Primary school, Madanandapuram, Mugalivakkam
13. Adyar- Chennai High school, Kamraj avenue, Adyar
14. Perungudi- Govt higher secondary school, Velachery main road, Pallikaranai
15. Sholinganallur- Urban primary school, Rajiv Gandhi IT Express Way, Thoraipakkam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Chennai Covid cases Chennai vaccination centres Chennai corporation Covid vaccination Covishield Covaxin
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp