Power cut in parts of Chennai on April 27, here's the full list of areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on Tuesday (April 27). Supply will be restored ahead of 2 pm if the work is completed, said Tangedco in a statement.

The full list of areas where power will be suspended is as follows:

Gummidipoondi area: Gummidipoondi Sipcot SS II Industrial Complex area, Papam kuppam, Chithala kuppam, SR Kandigai, GP Kandigai, Chitraraja Kandigai.

Avadi area: Shanthipuram, CTH road, Manikandapuram, Balaji nagar, Kalaignar nagar, Saravana nagar.

Redhills area: Palavoyal, Dharkas, Chakra garden, Sirungavoor, Chendram Pakkam and nearby areas.

Puzhal area: Gandhi st, VOC st, Gurushanthi nagar, Thiruneelaganda nagar and nearby areas.