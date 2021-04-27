STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kavalan SOS app to prevent crime

The DCPO said that the app can be used to report child marriages and domestic abuses as well.

In an effort to create awareness about safety of women and children, District Child Protection unit ask the people to install Kavalan SOS mobile application | Express

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an effort to create awareness about the safety of women and children, the District Child Protection unit visited teachers and staff from children hospitals to install Kavalan SOS mobile app so as to prevent crime.The SOS Kavalan app has a huge red button on the home screen of a mobile, which when touched sends a distress call to the nearest station ensuring police arrival at the earliest.

The team has visited over 400 teachers and briefed them on the workings of the app. When the teachers are taking online class they can ask the kids to install the app. If the kids are in danger of sexual harassment or robbery, the child has to just press the button on the app and police will arrive within minutes,” said A T Ramesh Karthik, District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), Chennai.

Recently, in the city two minor girls were raped by men when the girls were alone in the house. Police said that the men had stayed in the home for over 20 minutes and abused the girls. “Had the girls used the app the patrol would have been alerted. The city police are maintaining a response time of four minutes on average,” said a senior police officer.

The DCPO said that the app can be used to report child marriages and domestic abuses as well. “During the lockdown last year there were several child marriage cases and all we could think is how many did not get reported,” says Ramesh.

The unit also visited child speciality hospitals where minor girls who were raped or abused seek medical help. In some cases the women who come in for the delivery of their child abandon the babies on the bed, added the DCPO. “It is difficult to give such babies up for adoption as there is no record of their parents. A simple alert would help track the parents.”

The team has been feeding destitutes and homeless who have been suffering and have distributed about 2,000 bread packets and biscuits so far.Abuse of children or women can be reported at 9944290306 and the same can be contacted if to feed the destitutes.

