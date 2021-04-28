Bengaluru-Chennai Shatabdi Express cancelled due to poor patronage

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The South Western Railway has notified temporary cancellation of trains on the Bengaluru – Chennai section owing to poor patronage.



Train No.02028 KSR Bengaluru – Chennai Central Shatabdi Special leaving KSR Bengaluru on all days except Tuesdays at 6 am is fully cancelled with effect from Wednesday.



Similarly, Train No. 02027 Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Shatabdi Special leaving Chennai Central on all days except Tuesdays at 5.30 pm is fully cancelled with effect from Wednesday, said the railways in a statement.

The reserved specials which are in operation on the Chennai–Bengaluru route will continue to run as per schedule, said the railways in a statement.