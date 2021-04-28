Feel the flower power

CHENNAI: Roses are red, violets are blue. But did you know they are a powerhouse of skin and hair-enhancing properties too? Lilies, jasmine, hibiscus, sunflower for long, they have found a place in
scrubs, face masks, hair masks and other body care products.
With the sun shining bright and all the flowers in bloom, it is a great time to visit your backyard, pluck, grind and smear them on your skin and hair for that summer glow. Nutritionist Meena Reddy and botanist Devasena Raj highlight the benefits of 15 commonly used flowers that go into your everyday wellness products, to ensure you pick the right one.
JASMINE
Skincare
It treats dry, rough skin and reduces the appearance of scars and stretch marks.
Haircare
It strengthens and stops hair breakage by maintaining naturalmoisture and elasticity.
Keeps the scalp and hair moisturised.
Acts as a conditioner for a protective haircare routine.
On the shelves
Jasmine flowers are used in cosmetic products such as night creams, hair oils, lotion, mist, deodorants, face serum and diffuser oils.
JASMINE MAKE-UP REMOVER
Ingredients
Jasmine flowers: 2 small bowls
Almond oil: 300 ml
Mason jar: 1
Method
Fill the mason jar with the flowers.
Pour the almond oil over it until the jar is full. Place the jar in a double boiler for 30 minutes and let it sit
for about three days.
Strain out the petals and dab some oil on a cotton swab to clean your make-up.
ROSE
Skincare
Tones and softens the skin. Helps in regenerating skin tissues. Known as wrinkle eraser and hydrator.
Haircare
Prevents acne, nourishes scalp, boosts hair growth and reduces dandruff. Promotes hair growth.
On the shelves
Rose petals are widely used in cosmetic products such as age rejuvenating serum, luxury oils, face masks, glow kits, hydrating gels and radiance creams.
ROSE FACE PACK
Ingredients
Beetroot powder: 1 tsp
Dried hibiscus flower
powder: 1 tsp
Rose petal powder: 1 tsp
Oats flour: 2 tsp
Curd or yoghurt: 5 tsp
Honey: 1 tsp
Method
Mix all the ingredients well to a smooth paste. Evenly apply a thick layer of this pack on your face and neck, and leave it on for 30 minutes.
Gently exfoliate and rinse thoroughly with cold water.
LOTUS
Skincare
Treats dry skin and helps in improving the elasticity of the skin.
Helps in removing fine lines and wrinkles.
Packed with vitamins A, B, C that help in making the skin
complexion brighter, radiant and hydrated skin.
Haircare
Helps in preventing premature greying.
Using lotus oil is the best way to boost the growth of hair and make it shiny and healthy.
On the shelves
Lotus is used in cosmetic products such as serum, brightening cream, moisturisers, glow kits, aroma oils and body mists.
LOTUS FACE MASK
Ingredients
Lotus flower: 10-12 petals
Milk: 2-3 tsp
Method
Grind lotus petals and milk together.
Apply this paste all over the face and leave it on for 10 minutes.
Rinse and pat-dry later.
CALENDULA OR POT MARIGOLD
Skincare
It’s antimicrobial and useful in addressing issues like rashes and acne.
Haircare
Used in serums, shampoos and creams. Hydrates your hair. Helps in managing the fungal overgrowth.
On the shelves
Calendula is used in cosmetic products such as nourishing cream, soaps, oils and moisturiser.
CALENDULA HAIR OIL
Ingredients
Calendula flower petals: 1/2 cup, Olive oil: 100 ml
Method
Fill your jar about halfway with calendula petals.
Pour olive oil into the jar until it’s just about full.
The herbs must be covered completely with oil, if some oil evaporates, add more.
Close the jar with a piece of cloth and rubber band so it can breathe and place it in a sunny spot. Shake
occasionally to redistribute the jar’s contents.
After 4-6 weeks, pour the jar’s contents through a small strainer or a muslin bag in a jar with a lid that is dry and clean. Don’t forget to squeeze the muslin bag before discarding it.
SANGU POO
Skincare
Helps in controlling harmful effects caused by free radicals. Contains anti-glycation properties, which is excellent for the skin and helps in preventing skin ageing. Improves skin elasticity.
Haircare
Contains anthocyanin, which increases blood flow in the scalp and strengthens the hair follicles.
On the shelves
Sangu poo is used in nourishing creams, face masks, lotions, aroma-infused oils, shampoos and conditioners.
BUTTERFLY PEA FLOWER MIST
Ingredients
Butterfly pea flower: 5-6, Water: 200 ml
Method
In a saucepan, add water and butterfly pea flowers. Simmer for 10 minutes and turn off the flame. Once it cools, transfer it into a spray bottle.
MORINGA FLOWERS
Skincare
Possesses anti-ageing properties.
Contains 30 antioxidants that work towards a healthy skin.
High on sulphur, a key ingredient for collagen and keratin that give flexibility and softness to the skin. Acts as a powerful cleansing agent on skin.
Acts as a skin purifier and is commonly used as a face mask.
Good for baby skin.
Haircare
High in vitamin A, promotes hair growth and maintenance.
Contains zinc which stimulates hair growth by enhancing the immune function.
It helps hair follicles grow stronger and healthier.
Rich in vitamin E and stimulates better blood circulation on the scalp. Contains minerals such as calcium, iron, potassium, magnesium and more required for hair growth.
Regular massage with oil extracted from it can prevent hair fall and dandruff.
On the shelves
Moringa flowers are used in cosmetic products such as body cream, lotion, aroma oil, hair serum, body butter, scrubs, bath powder, cleansing oil and soap.
MORINGA OATMEAL MASK
Ingredients
Oats: 1 cup
Moringa powder:2 tbsp
Granulated sugar: 1cup
Coconut oil: 1/2 cup
Method
Process oats until flour-like or into small pieces.
Mix in moringa powder and sugar.
Add in coconut oil and mix until well combined.
Store in an airtight container for up to one month.
AVARAMPOO
Skincare
Keeps the skin glowing and improves complexion when it is used regularly.
Treats skin problems like rashes, sunburns, acnes and many others. Dried flowers used in herbal bath powders.
Haircare
Anti-inflammatory, prevents dandruff, and helps in preventing hair-splitting and breakage due to dryness. Prevents black spots. Suitable for all skin types and it reduces recurrence of boils and prevents skin infections.
On the shelves
Avarampoo is used in cosmetic products such as face mask, intensive hair repair mask, night cream, lip serum, facial serum, scrubs, oils, skin repairing cream and glow kits.
AVARAMPOO SCRUB
Ingredients
Avarampoo: 100 g
Lemon peel: 100 g
Green gram: 100 g
Rose petals: 100 g
Chickpea: 100 g
Method
Get all your ingredients ready.
Sun-dry them for four days till they turn crisp.
Coarsely grind in a mixer jar when they are warm.
Grinding becomes difficult if they are not sun-dried. Always check the granularity of the scrub while grinding.
Store the contents in an airtight container. It stays good for even 4-5 months. Always use a dry spoon to increase the shelf life.
IXORA
Skincare
It can be used as a facial toner. It also acts as an antioxidant against free radicals, which causes skin
damage. Acts as a natural astringent by removing excess oil from pores and tightening them.
Haircare
Rich in tannin, it promotes hair growth.
On the shelves
Ixora is used in cosmetic products such as hair oils and body creams.
IXORA FACE SCRUB
Ingredients
Ixora flowers dried:
1 bowl
Rice flour: 100 g
Water: one glass
Method
Make a paste of Ixora flowers.
Add rice flour to it.
Make an even consistent paste. You can add Ixora flowerinfused water to make a smooth consistency.
Store in an airtight container and use ittwo to three times.
HIBISCUS
Skincare
Contains anti-ageing benefits, even acts as a skin toner.
Suitable for those with sensitive skin.
Natural acids present in hibiscus help to purify skin and control acne breakouts.
On the shelves
Used in hair packs, face packs, shampoo, conditioners, oil, serums and night cream.
HIBISCUS HAIR RINSE
Ingredients
Dried hibiscus flowers: 1/4 cup
Dried hibiscus flowers powder: 2 tbsp
Water: 1.5 cups
Method
Bring water to boil and switch off the flame.
Add the dried hibiscus flowers (or hibiscus flower powder) and allow to steep until the water cools down to room temperature.
Strain and transfer the brewed hibiscus tea to a container.
NEEM FLOWER
Skincare
Used as an external application.
Haircare
Neem flowers mixed with neem leaves can be used directly to your hair.
On the shelves
Neem flowers are used in cosmetic products such as intensive hair repair cream, body lotion night ritual creams, hair oil, face mask and hair masks.
NEEM HAIR OIL
Ingredients
Neem flower petals: 1/2 cup
Olive oil: 100 ml
Method
Fill your jar about halfway with neem flower petals. Pour olive oil into the jar until it’s just about full.
Make sure that herbs are covered completely with oil. If some oil evaporates, add more to cover them.
Close the jar with a piece of cloth and rubber band so it can breathe and place it in a sunny spot. Shake occasionally to redistribute the jar’s contents.
After 4-6 weeks, pour the jar’s contents through a small strainer or a muslin bag in a jar with a lid that is dry and clean.
Don’t forget to squeeze the muslin bag before discarding it.