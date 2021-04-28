Feel the flower power

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Roses are red, violets are blue. But did you know they are a powerhouse of skin and hair-enhancing properties too? Lilies, jasmine, hibiscus, sunflower for long, they have found a place in

scrubs, face masks, hair masks and other body care products.

With the sun shining bright and all the flowers in bloom, it is a great time to visit your backyard, pluck, grind and smear them on your skin and hair for that summer glow. Nutritionist Meena Reddy and botanist Devasena Raj highlight the benefits of 15 commonly used flowers that go into your everyday wellness products, to ensure you pick the right one.

JASMINE

Skincare

It treats dry, rough skin and reduces the appearance of scars and stretch marks.

Haircare

It strengthens and stops hair breakage by maintaining naturalmoisture and elasticity.

Keeps the scalp and hair moisturised.

Acts as a conditioner for a protective haircare routine.

On the shelves

Jasmine flowers are used in cosmetic products such as night creams, hair oils, lotion, mist, deodorants, face serum and diffuser oils.

JASMINE MAKE-UP REMOVER

Ingredients

Jasmine flowers: 2 small bowls

Almond oil: 300 ml

Mason jar: 1

Method

Fill the mason jar with the flowers.

Pour the almond oil over it until the jar is full. Place the jar in a double boiler for 30 minutes and let it sit

for about three days.

Strain out the petals and dab some oil on a cotton swab to clean your make-up.

ROSE

Skincare

Tones and softens the skin. Helps in regenerating skin tissues. Known as wrinkle eraser and hydrator.

Haircare

Prevents acne, nourishes scalp, boosts hair growth and reduces dandruff. Promotes hair growth.

On the shelves

Rose petals are widely used in cosmetic products such as age rejuvenating serum, luxury oils, face masks, glow kits, hydrating gels and radiance creams.

ROSE FACE PACK

Ingredients

Beetroot powder: 1 tsp

Dried hibiscus flower

powder: 1 tsp

Rose petal powder: 1 tsp

Oats flour: 2 tsp

Curd or yoghurt: 5 tsp

Honey: 1 tsp

Method

Mix all the ingredients well to a smooth paste. Evenly apply a thick layer of this pack on your face and neck, and leave it on for 30 minutes.

Gently exfoliate and rinse thoroughly with cold water.

LOTUS

Skincare

Treats dry skin and helps in improving the elasticity of the skin.

Helps in removing fine lines and wrinkles.

Packed with vitamins A, B, C that help in making the skin

complexion brighter, radiant and hydrated skin.

Haircare

Helps in preventing premature greying.

Using lotus oil is the best way to boost the growth of hair and make it shiny and healthy.

On the shelves

Lotus is used in cosmetic products such as serum, brightening cream, moisturisers, glow kits, aroma oils and body mists.

LOTUS FACE MASK

Ingredients

Lotus flower: 10-12 petals

Milk: 2-3 tsp

Method

Grind lotus petals and milk together.

Apply this paste all over the face and leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse and pat-dry later.

CALENDULA OR POT MARIGOLD

Skincare

It’s antimicrobial and useful in addressing issues like rashes and acne.

Haircare

Used in serums, shampoos and creams. Hydrates your hair. Helps in managing the fungal overgrowth.

On the shelves

Calendula is used in cosmetic products such as nourishing cream, soaps, oils and moisturiser.

CALENDULA HAIR OIL

Ingredients

Calendula flower petals: 1/2 cup, Olive oil: 100 ml

Method

Fill your jar about halfway with calendula petals.

Pour olive oil into the jar until it’s just about full.

The herbs must be covered completely with oil, if some oil evaporates, add more.

Close the jar with a piece of cloth and rubber band so it can breathe and place it in a sunny spot. Shake

occasionally to redistribute the jar’s contents.

After 4-6 weeks, pour the jar’s contents through a small strainer or a muslin bag in a jar with a lid that is dry and clean. Don’t forget to squeeze the muslin bag before discarding it.

SANGU POO

Skincare

Helps in controlling harmful effects caused by free radicals. Contains anti-glycation properties, which is excellent for the skin and helps in preventing skin ageing. Improves skin elasticity.

Haircare

Contains anthocyanin, which increases blood flow in the scalp and strengthens the hair follicles.

On the shelves

Sangu poo is used in nourishing creams, face masks, lotions, aroma-infused oils, shampoos and conditioners.

BUTTERFLY PEA FLOWER MIST

Ingredients

Butterfly pea flower: 5-6, Water: 200 ml

Method

In a saucepan, add water and butterfly pea flowers. Simmer for 10 minutes and turn off the flame. Once it cools, transfer it into a spray bottle.

MORINGA FLOWERS

Skincare

Possesses anti-ageing properties.

Contains 30 antioxidants that work towards a healthy skin.

High on sulphur, a key ingredient for collagen and keratin that give flexibility and softness to the skin. Acts as a powerful cleansing agent on skin.

Acts as a skin purifier and is commonly used as a face mask.

Good for baby skin.

Haircare

High in vitamin A, promotes hair growth and maintenance.

Contains zinc which stimulates hair growth by enhancing the immune function.

It helps hair follicles grow stronger and healthier.

Rich in vitamin E and stimulates better blood circulation on the scalp. Contains minerals such as calcium, iron, potassium, magnesium and more required for hair growth.

Regular massage with oil extracted from it can prevent hair fall and dandruff.

On the shelves

Moringa flowers are used in cosmetic products such as body cream, lotion, aroma oil, hair serum, body butter, scrubs, bath powder, cleansing oil and soap.

MORINGA OATMEAL MASK

Ingredients

Oats: 1 cup

Moringa powder:2 tbsp

Granulated sugar: 1cup

Coconut oil: 1/2 cup

Method

Process oats until flour-like or into small pieces.

Mix in moringa powder and sugar.

Add in coconut oil and mix until well combined.

Store in an airtight container for up to one month.

AVARAMPOO

Skincare

Keeps the skin glowing and improves complexion when it is used regularly.

Treats skin problems like rashes, sunburns, acnes and many others. Dried flowers used in herbal bath powders.

Haircare

Anti-inflammatory, prevents dandruff, and helps in preventing hair-splitting and breakage due to dryness. Prevents black spots. Suitable for all skin types and it reduces recurrence of boils and prevents skin infections.

On the shelves

Avarampoo is used in cosmetic products such as face mask, intensive hair repair mask, night cream, lip serum, facial serum, scrubs, oils, skin repairing cream and glow kits.

AVARAMPOO SCRUB

Ingredients

Avarampoo: 100 g

Lemon peel: 100 g

Green gram: 100 g

Rose petals: 100 g

Chickpea: 100 g

Method

Get all your ingredients ready.

Sun-dry them for four days till they turn crisp.

Coarsely grind in a mixer jar when they are warm.

Grinding becomes difficult if they are not sun-dried. Always check the granularity of the scrub while grinding.

Store the contents in an airtight container. It stays good for even 4-5 months. Always use a dry spoon to increase the shelf life.

IXORA

Skincare

It can be used as a facial toner. It also acts as an antioxidant against free radicals, which causes skin

damage. Acts as a natural astringent by removing excess oil from pores and tightening them.

Haircare

Rich in tannin, it promotes hair growth.

On the shelves

Ixora is used in cosmetic products such as hair oils and body creams.

IXORA FACE SCRUB

Ingredients

Ixora flowers dried:

1 bowl

Rice flour: 100 g

Water: one glass

Method

Make a paste of Ixora flowers.

Add rice flour to it.

Make an even consistent paste. You can add Ixora flowerinfused water to make a smooth consistency.

Store in an airtight container and use ittwo to three times.

HIBISCUS

Skincare

Contains anti-ageing benefits, even acts as a skin toner.

Suitable for those with sensitive skin.

Natural acids present in hibiscus help to purify skin and control acne breakouts.

On the shelves

Used in hair packs, face packs, shampoo, conditioners, oil, serums and night cream.

HIBISCUS HAIR RINSE

Ingredients

Dried hibiscus flowers: 1/4 cup

Dried hibiscus flowers powder: 2 tbsp

Water: 1.5 cups

Method

Bring water to boil and switch off the flame.

Add the dried hibiscus flowers (or hibiscus flower powder) and allow to steep until the water cools down to room temperature.

Strain and transfer the brewed hibiscus tea to a container.

NEEM FLOWER

Skincare

Used as an external application.

Haircare

Neem flowers mixed with neem leaves can be used directly to your hair.

On the shelves

Neem flowers are used in cosmetic products such as intensive hair repair cream, body lotion night ritual creams, hair oil, face mask and hair masks.

NEEM HAIR OIL

Ingredients

Neem flower petals: 1/2 cup

Olive oil: 100 ml

Method

Fill your jar about halfway with neem flower petals. Pour olive oil into the jar until it’s just about full.

Make sure that herbs are covered completely with oil. If some oil evaporates, add more to cover them.

Close the jar with a piece of cloth and rubber band so it can breathe and place it in a sunny spot. Shake occasionally to redistribute the jar’s contents.

After 4-6 weeks, pour the jar’s contents through a small strainer or a muslin bag in a jar with a lid that is dry and clean.

Don’t forget to squeeze the muslin bag before discarding it.



