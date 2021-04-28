STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Bank signs MoU with BSNL

Indian Bank signed an  MoU with Bharat Sanchar Nigam  Limited to provide seamless telecom services to the bank at a competitive rate.

An Indian Bank branch in Chennai

An Indian Bank branch in Chennai. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Bank signed an  MoU with Bharat Sanchar Nigam  Limited to provide seamless telecom services to the bank at a competitive rate. The release said, the MoU was signed in the presence of executive director of Indian Bank and chief general manager of BSNL, Chennai Telephones and will provide access to latest technologies at great competitive rates.

The bank is already using services of BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam  Limited for its Wide Area Network across the country Dr VK Sanjeevi, chief general manager of Chennai Telephones said that BSNL and its subsidiary MTNL is connecting 5,000 branches and ATMs of Indian  Bank.

