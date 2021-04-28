Indian Bank signs MoU with BSNL

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Bank signed an MoU with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited to provide seamless telecom services to the bank at a competitive rate. The release said, the MoU was signed in the presence of executive director of Indian Bank and chief general manager of BSNL, Chennai Telephones and will provide access to latest technologies at great competitive rates.

The bank is already using services of BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited for its Wide Area Network across the country Dr VK Sanjeevi, chief general manager of Chennai Telephones said that BSNL and its subsidiary MTNL is connecting 5,000 branches and ATMs of Indian Bank.