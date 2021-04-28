Madras HC tells State to file detailed report on upkeep of temple elephants

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “Didn’t this pandemic teach you (government authorities) a lesson that you cannot fight with nature? These are intelligent animals, they have instincts you never had,” the Madras High Court said on Tuesday. The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy was hearing a PIL seeking dignified treatment of temple elephants.

While appealing to the HR&CE department to ensure temple elephants are treated humanely and with dignity across the State, the court also directed the department for a status report on the implementation of Tamil Nadu Captive Elephants (Management & Maintenance) Rules.

The issue pertains to Rangarajan Narasimhan, a devotee of Srirangam temple, moving a plea seeking a directing to the State to file a report on protection of temple elephants. He stated that the mahout of Srirangam temple, who worked for 27 years, was removed from service without any notice a few years ago.The petitioner stated, as per Rule 4(4) of the Tamil Nadu Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, an elephant must be maintained by the same mahout and cavady (mahout’s assistant) during its entire lifespan, however, it was all flouted.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the bench orally observed, “No person can or cannot be allowed to treat any animals in a bad manner.” The State argued that a committee has been set up as per HC’s directions to appoint experts to ensure proper maintenance of all domestic and temple elephants. Plea adjourned to after vacation, State directed to take time and file a detailed report.