Actor Mansoor Ali Khan gets advance bail over remarks on COVID vaccine, asked to pay Rs 2 lakh

Justice M Dhandapani granted anticipatory bail to him in a case registered by the Chennai police for spreading misinformation against the COVID-19 vaccine after the death of comedian Vivek

Published: 29th April 2021 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to actor Mansoor Ali Khan on the condition that he pays Rs 2 lakh to the Tamil Nadu health secretary to purchase Covishield vaccines.

Justice M Dhandapani granted anticipatory bail to the actor in a case registered against him by the Chennai police for spreading misinformation against the COVID-19 vaccine after the death of comedian Vivek a few weeks ago.

According to the actor, a complaint was filed by a health officer of the Chennai corporation seeking action against the actor for his comments.

Based on this, the Vadapalani police booked the actor under three IPC sections - Section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 505(1)(b) (intent to cause fear to the public) of IPC. The police have also invoked the Epidemics Act and Disaster Management Act.

Mansoor Ali Khan in his petition stated that his speech was due to an emotional outburst and was never intended to hurt anyone. The interview should not be taken by the authorities to be capable of creating panic or confusion amongst members of the public, he added.

"The FIR does not contain any allegation against the petitioner whose statement may induce any member of the public to commit an offence against the state or the public tranquillity," said the petition.

