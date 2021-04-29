MLA tells court postal ballots not stored safely

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A DMK MLA on Wednesday moved the Madras High Court accusing ECI of not safely storing postal ballots. The court disposed off the plea after the ECI submitted that it would respond to the representation made by DMK before April 30.

The issue pertains to DMK MLA of Kanniyakumari S Austin seeking direction to tighten security in the postal ballot strong rooms. He sought the court to direct the ECI to comply with the guidelines issued by the HC’s order in respect of postal ballots.

He alleged that the postal ballots were not safely stored, which were polled by absentee voters (those aged above 80, those suffering from COVID-19 & the differently-abled).The first Bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy admitted the plea sought for the counsel for ECI to reply to submissions made.

RT PCR tests for candidates, agents

Meanwhile, arrangements to conduct RT-PCR tests for candidates, chief agents and counting agents in all 16 constituencies Chennai, 48 hours before the counting, has been made.

