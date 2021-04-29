NCW asks Cuddalore police to investigate alleged student suicide

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: National Commission for Women (NCW), through a recent letter, has asked Superintendent of Police, Cuddalore, to look into and take appropriate action on the alleged suicide of an engineering student who died a day after Anna University published her exam results.

The 21-year-old student of MRK Institute of Technology in Cuddalore allegedly killed herself in 2nd week of April, as she had failed in four papers. “The action taken in the matter may please be communicated to the commission within 15 days from the receipt of this letter,” an NCW member said.