Sweltering heat likely in coastal regions

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 36°C and 28°C degrees respectively for the next 48 hours.

Published: 29th April 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Vinayagapuram lake near Madipakkam wears a parched looks as heat soars | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai said since relative humidity is hovering between 50 per cent and 90 per cent over the coastal and adjoining districts, the actual air temperature is likely to be perceived 4-5°C above the normal temperature. “This may cause unusual sweating from evening to morning hours.” The forecast has been made for five days from April 28 to May 2.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms with light to moderate rain is forecast till April 30 in isolated places over Western Ghat districts. Light rain with thunderstorms is expected over interior Tamil Nadu. “A dry weather is likely to prevail over the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal,” the met office said.

