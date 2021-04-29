STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Want to understand same-sex affairs better, says Madras HC judge

The Madras High Court in an order on Wednesday observed that an educational session with a psychologist is necessary to understand same-sex relationships better before writing an order.

By Express News Service

The case pertains to two young women who fled their homes in Madurai and reached Chennai after their families opposed their relationship. Express had reported on March 19 how members of an NGO were harassed by Madurai police for sheltering the couple.

Their parents had filed a kidnapping case. In the interim order on Wednesday, Justice Anand Venkatesh observed, “I honestly feel that such a session with a professional will help me understand same-sex relationships better and will pave way for my evolution.”

“Ultimately in this case, the words must come from my heart and not from my head, and the same will not be possible if I am not fully “woke” on this aspect,” the judge said. The court adjourned the plea to June 7 and also directed the government to close the FIR filed against the two.

‘Consider  plea of rental car assn’
Chennai: Madras High Court on Wednesday directed Transport authorities concerned to consider a representation moved by a rental car vehicle association contending that officials of Revenue Department and Election Commission of India cannot engage private vehicles with white number plates on official duty. The first bench, comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, recorded the submissions, disposed of the plea directing the Transport authorities to consider the plea made by TN Independent Rental Vehicle Owners and Drivers Association.   

