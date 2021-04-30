Duo including cop’s son held for burglary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men including the son of an SI were arrested on Thursday allegedly for theft in Thirumullaivoyal. According to police, the victim Thangadurai (54) runs a milk distribution shop at Santhipuram.

Around 2 am on Thursday, a security guard near Thangadurai’s shop noticed two men separating cash near a dustbin. Thangadurai found about Rs 40,000 cash missing. On suspicion the duo were nabbed. The accused were identified as Abhilash (28) and Hariprasath (21). Abhilash’s father is a Sub Inspector of Police at Pattabiram police station. The police seized Rs 40,000 from the accused.