New tech to help water-based solutions industry

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Scientists at Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) have developed a key technology that can help water-based-solutions industry in the country to save cost and enhance product quality. The technology does this by facilitating real-time monitoring of electrical conductivity of aqueous solutions in industrial plants and field applications, according to Prabhakar Rao, head of security, innovation, and sensor division in IGCAR.

Rao told Express that this is the first time they have developed such a technology, which is digital in nature. “Earlier, the monitoring of electronic conductivity was being done in an analog format. He said that the pulsating-sensor-based conductivity meter was developed at Electronics and Instrumentation Group of IGCAR in Kalpakkam. “With this technology, water- based-solution plants or industries can measure electrical conductivity more accurately than they can with analog ones.

This will help them enhance the quality of products,” Rao said. The technology can also be used to measure the quality of groundwater and seawater, thus benefiting water managers and environmentalists as well, Rao added. The performance of this device has been validated with many applications in IGCAR and was found to be robust even in demanding conditions.

This technology was transferred by IGCAR to Serve XL Enterprises, Bengaluru, on April 29, he said. During an online meeting with the firm, arranged by Incubation Centre-IGCAR, Dr. Arun Kumar Bhaduri, Director, IGCAR, handed over the non-exclusive technology license agreement and the technology documents to Vikram Padaki, proprietor of Serve XL Enterprises. This technology was developed after the incubation centre in IGCAR was set up recently by the Department of Atomic Energy as part of the ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ mission of the Government of India.