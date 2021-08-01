Chennaites more keen on making friends online: Bumble

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennaites rank above residents of other Indian cities when it comes to building friendships online following the pandemic, according to Bumble, a social networking app.

The study reveals that Chennai ranks highest with 32 per cent of people more interested in building friendships online, followed by 30 per cent of Mumbaikars and Hyderabadis.

People are trying to make friends online more than ever now and meeting people online in a platonic capacity has become more normalised, the study stated.