Need to boost skills of govt staff: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday stressed the need to train government employees to enhance their skills so they can deliver efficient service to the public.

During a review meeting of the Human Resource Management Department at the Secretariat, Stalin also stressed on the need to conduct specialised training programmes for students through various government training institutes to help them excel in competitive examinations. “Before even that, we should make the students aware of various competitive exams of the Union government and State government, and the qualifications required for them,” he added.

Speaking on job opportunities, the Chief Minister urged the officials to give priority in government jobs for first generation graduates through employment exchanges. “Also, make information from all departments accessible online under the Right to Information Act. Steps should be taken to improve infrastructure facilities of Anna Institute of Management and other training centres must,” he added. Minister for Finance and Human Resource Management PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and others took part in the meeting.