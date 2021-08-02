STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Physically harassed and verbally abused by officials, claims Gopi Shankar

Gopi, a Madurai-based intersex activist, was appointed by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment as one of the five representatives of the transgender community to the NCTP.

Published: 02nd August 2021 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

Ranjitha Sharma, IPS, who wanted to be a journalist, said she realised she could do more for the people as a police officer.

Image used for representation. (Express Illustrations)

By C P Balasubramanyam
Express News Service

CHENNAI: South region representative of the National Council for Transgender Persons (NCTP) Gopi Shankar has accused a team of police and revenue officials of verbally abusing and physically harassing xem during an inspection at an eatery in Mamallapuram on Saturday. Xe (subject), xem (object), and xir (possession) are Gopi’s pronouns.

However, Chengalpattu Collector Rahul Nandh refuted the allegation and said that Gopi was seen sitting with xir friends without following safety protocols (masks and physical distancing) and was just told to leave the premises. “It was Gopi who threatened the officers. The eatery owner and Gopi have been booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act and relevant sections of the Criminal Procedure Code. There was no abuse and the FIR was registered based on a proper investigation,” the official told The New Indian Express.

Gopi said that a guest house attached to the eatery was declared as one of xir residences to the Ministry of Social Justice after xe shifted to Mamallapuram, a decision taken for the convenience of carrying out duties as an NCTP representative. “Around 20 people from transgender community had gathered for a grievance meeting in the eatery on Saturday. But the meeting was interrupted by insensitive officials. We were treated like cattle and asked to vacate the premises. They were not willing to hear what we had to say. Mamallapuram police inspector kept his hand on my chest and pushed me. The teams commented about the clothes I was wearing. It was only after I contacted a few officials their attitude changed,” Gopi said.

Refuting the allegations, the inspector told The New Indian Express that he did not push Gopi Shankar. “It was a routine inspection carried out in the backdrop of the pandemic,” he added. Claiming that this “targeted attack” was due to xir whistle-blowing activities, including reporting of drug use in Mamallapuram, Gopi said xe would take the issue to the notice of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Gopi, a Madurai-based intersex activist, was appointed by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment as one of the five representatives of the transgender community to the NCTP. Xe represents States of TN, AP, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala, and the southern Union Territories. Gopi had contested the Tamil Nadu Assembly election in 2016, conducted Asia’s first gender-queer pride parade in Madurai, and also set up India’s first helpline for LGBTQI+ at a non-metropolitan city (Madurai).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Council for Transgender Persons
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp