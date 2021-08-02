President hails TN legislature’s social reform measures, unveils portrait of Karunanidhi

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday hailed the landmark legislations of the century-old Tamil Nadu legislature that heralded many social reforms and paid rich encomiums to former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and his contributions to the people of the state. The President also unveiled a portrait of Karunanidhi in the state Assembly hall.

Karunanidhi's portrait shows him in a standing posture with his right hand on the head of an elephant statue, with saint Tiruvalluvar’s picture and an array of books in the background.

“It would not be wrong to say that this legislature became the fountainhead of many progressive legislations which were subsequently replicated across the country to empower the weaker sections of society and strengthen democracy. The Madras legislature had sown seeds of a fully representative democratic form of governance which were realised after Independence.”

Paying rich tributes to Karunanidhi, the President said, “For him, his mother tongue was the object of worship. Tamil, of course, is one of the greatest and oldest languages of humankind. The whole world takes pride in its rich heritage. But it was Karunanidhi who ensured that it was granted official recognition as a classical language.”

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister MK Stalin and Assembly Speaker M Appavu were among those who spoke on the glories of the Madras legislature as well as about the late leader M Karunanidhi.

While AIADMK leaders skipped the occasion, BJP state president K Annamalai and BJP’s floor leader in the state Assembly Nainar Nagenthran attended the function. Tamil Maanila Congress president GK Vasan, PMK president GK Mani, TNCC president KS Alagiri, Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, former Speakers of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Sedapatti R Muthiah and R Avudaiappan were among those present on the occasion.