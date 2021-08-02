STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

President hails TN legislature’s social reform measures, unveils portrait of Karunanidhi

Karunanidhi's portrait shows him in a standing posture with his right hand on the head of an elephant statue, with saint Tiruvalluvar’s picture and an array of books in the background

Published: 02nd August 2021 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind unveils a portrait of late Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi in the state Assembly hall. (Photo | Express)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday hailed the landmark legislations of the century-old Tamil Nadu legislature that heralded many social reforms and paid rich encomiums to former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and his contributions to the people of the state. The President also unveiled a portrait of Karunanidhi in the state Assembly hall.  

Karunanidhi's portrait shows him in a standing posture with his right hand on the head of an elephant statue, with saint Tiruvalluvar’s picture and an array of books in the background.

“It would not be wrong to say that this legislature became the fountainhead of many progressive legislations which were subsequently replicated across the country to empower the weaker sections of  society and strengthen democracy. The Madras legislature had sown seeds of a fully representative democratic form of governance which were realised after Independence.”

Paying rich tributes to Karunanidhi, the President said, “For him, his mother tongue was the object of worship. Tamil, of course, is one of the greatest and oldest languages of humankind. The whole world takes pride in its rich heritage. But it was Karunanidhi who ensured that it was granted official recognition as a classical language.”

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister MK Stalin and Assembly Speaker M Appavu were among those who spoke on the glories of the Madras legislature as well as about the late leader M Karunanidhi.

While AIADMK leaders skipped the occasion, BJP state president K Annamalai and BJP’s floor leader in the state Assembly Nainar Nagenthran attended the function. Tamil Maanila Congress president GK Vasan, PMK president GK Mani, TNCC president KS Alagiri, Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, former Speakers of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Sedapatti R Muthiah and R Avudaiappan were among those present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind M Karunanidhi TN assembly
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp