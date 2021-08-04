STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A Tamizh twist to titles of talkies

Many of us remember a childhood blessed with Rajnikanth movies, concoctions of exaggerated action and drama, with memorable dialogues and vivid sets.

Published: 04th August 2021 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Sahana Iyer
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Many of us remember a childhood blessed with Rajnikanth movies, concoctions of exaggerated action and drama, with memorable dialogues and vivid sets. City-bred designer Karthiknathan Sowbaghyanathan is no different, except that to him the Superstar’s movies were not just entertainment, but an inspiration. “I remember that when the movies began, there were flashing stars that spelt ‘Superstar’ followed by his name in solid gold. In graphic terms, it was an identity beyond his own. You knew who it was before the person even came on screen,” he recalls. This instilled a visual connection between design and pop culture in the mind of the now 25-year-old.

Karthiknathan, like many, has been drawing since a young age but only considered it a viable career option as a second-year engineering student, when he began experimenting with software for his illustrations. After a couple of design internships, he went on to do his Masters in Graphic Communication. It is, however, not his professional work but his practice on Instagram that caught our eye.

Designs by Karthiknathan
Sowbaghyanathan

Graphical interpretations
At first glance, you may only notice the Tamizh lettering in interesting, bold fonts across his posts. However, when you observe a little closer, you might be able to recognise the elements of pop culture, particularly influenced by the Tamizh language and cinema. “Growing up in Chennai, I was influenced by Tamizh and the kind of dialects we speak, the vernacular and I always let that influence me in my design practice,” he says. An admirer of the films of the 70s and 80s, Karthiknathan would pay attention to the titles and how they were designed at a time when designers, unfortunately, weren’t even credited or documented. Thinking back on the 1991 movie Thalapathi, he says, “You see the title designed as if it were written in blood, symbolically showing the blood bond between Deva and Surya. These details have shaped my work.”

Scrolling through his posts, we see a poster of the comedy flick Michael Madana Kama Rajan reimagined as if created for a Hanna-Barbera production, a contemporary take on the original without the use of Kamal Haasan’s picture. Another eye-grabber is the universally recognisable title of The Godfather with a twist. Instead of simply translating the name, Karthiknathan replaces the text with the Tamizh gangster film Nayakan, a loose adaptation of and homage to the iconic Hollywood blockbuster. 

The Tamizh connect
Preceding his interest in pop culture is his loyalty to the Tamizh culture and language. Born in a “very Tamizh ‘’ household, Karthiknathan’s parents insisted on the usage of his mother tongue and knowledge of where it came from. “I have always spoken Tamizh at home, it’s not something I actively choose while working. Irrespective of where I was my brain would automatically switch to my mother tongue when I was thinking. I have been more comfortable in that language and that is evident in my work,” he shares.

Take his interpretation of the Tamizh phrase Karattu Murattu, an onomatopoeia for something rough. “If I were to imbue the meaning in a visual, how would I do it?” While the phrase may not translate to anything, he manifested a visual representation — a background resembling cracked earth and stars sprinkled around sharp-edged letters of the words. Recently, he used this skill to create a limited edition print for ‘Chennai for Change’, an artist sale for COVID relief co-founded by him.

“The effort was about Chennai and helping the community bounce back so I came up with the idea of utilising the word Ezhuvom, which means ‘we shall rise’. I thought of how to letter this so it fits into the theme I am trying to convey,” he adds. The result is simple yet powerful blue lettering wrapping together the word with a stark red heart. While he doesn’t have a particular process or approach to his work, he shares that it is driven by the concept or content.He looks forward to breaking into collaborations with other artists and designers.

For details, visit Instagram page: @karthiknathansowbaghyanathan

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp