Chennai corporation to hold series of competitions on August 5-6 for COVID awareness

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation is set to conduct a series of competitions to raise awareness on COVID-19 on August 5 and 6.

The poster designing, drawing, slogan writing and meme creation competitions are open to all while the quiz is for school and college students, according to a statement from the city corporation.

The poster designing, drawing and slogan writing competitions are to be held on August 5 from 10 am to 5 pm, while the meme competition will be held on August 6 from 10 am to 5 pm and quiz from 1 pm to 2 pm on August 6.

Participants may upload their work during the specified timings on https://chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcc/online-services/comp/home.jsp

The best three from each competition will be given certificates on Independence Day, the statement said.

Meanwhile, a total of 3087 individuals have been vaccinated from June 29 until August 3 in the mobile vaccination centre that was handed over to the corporation by the Rotary Club.

According to a separate corporation statement on Wednesday, the facility that aimed to vaccinate those living in slums has so far administered 2477 doses of Covishield and 610 doses of Covaxin.