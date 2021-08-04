STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Engineering admission: No. of applications cross 1-lakh mark in 8 days

The number of online applications submitted for engineering admission crossed the one-lakh mark on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The number of online applications submitted for engineering admission crossed the one-lakh mark on Tuesday. The application process started on July 26 and within just eight days, the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) has received 1,04,611 applications, which is around 10,000 more than previous year.

Despite the pandemic situation, the response from students is quite encouraging, and this has revived hopes for the private engineering colleges in the State, which have been struggling to fill seats during the last few years. P Selvaraj, Consortium of Self-Financing Professional, Arts and Science Colleges in Tamil Nadu secretary,  said, “As the CBSE and State Board Class 12 pass percentages are almost 100, we are expecting engineering seats to be filled up easily this year. The high number of applications proves that students are still interested in engineering courses. Colleges across the State are also receiving a good number of enquiries from students and parents.”   

TNEA officials noted that this year the application process started on an impressive note as on the first day itself, over 25,000 applications were received. Last year, the TNEA had got over 1.5 lakh applications and this time they are expecting the numbers to be higher than that. The last date for submitting applications is August 24.

“So far, the application process is proceeding smoothly and we have not received any complaint from users.  Owing to the Covid situation, this time too, the certificate verification will be carried out online. The students need not come to the facilitation centres for this,” said TNEA in-charge T Purushothaman.
TNEA officials also cited that the Anna University’s last date of providing affiliation to engineering colleges is August 10, following which they will be able to get a clear idea on the exact number of engineering seats available in the State.

