Man dies by suicide after ‘killing’ wife

A 40-year-old man assaulted his wife and died by suicide, assuming that she had died.

Published: 04th August 2021 05:25 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 40-year-old man assaulted his wife and died by suicide, assuming that she had died.
The incident happened on Monday when Kumar, a painter from Korattur in Chennai, returned home drunk and picked a fight with his wife Durga Devi (36). 

Police sources said that their two teenage sons left for a relative’s house, assuming that it was a usual fight.
However, during the argument, Kumar assaulted the woman with some tool. Assuming that Durga was dead, Kumar hanged himself.

Based on information, relatives and Korattur police rushed to the spot. Kumar’s body was sent to Government Kilpauk Hospital, while Durga was rushed to a private hospital for emergency care and taken to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for further treatment.

(Get rid of suicidal thoughts. Seek support, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

