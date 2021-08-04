Sathiyam TV office ransacked in Royapuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old man wielding a sword and a shield entered the Sathiyam Television office and ransacked the office on Tuesday evening. Identified as D Rajesh Kumar, according to his driving license, the man also verbally abused and threatened to attack journalists and staff working with the media house functioning from Kamarajar Road in Royapuram.

Stating that the incident happened around 7 pm, a television staff told Express that the man came in a car with Gujarat number plate, barged in, and damaged glass furniture in the reception area and accounts department on the ground floor.

On information, a team from Royapuram police station rushed to the spot and detained Kumar, who hails Uppilipalayam from Coimbatore. Police sources said that the man was under the influence of alcohol.