STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Seven get death penalty for murder of Dr Subbiah outside Chennai's Billroth Hospitals

The court also sentenced two others to life imprisonment. One of the accused who turned approver and became a prosecution witness during the trial was allowed to go free.

Published: 04th August 2021 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A city trial court on Wednesday awarded capital punishment to seven people accused of the sensational murder of neurologist Dr SD Subbiah outside Billroth Hospitals in RA Puram on September 14, 2013. The court also sentenced two others to life imprisonment. One of the accused who turned approver and became a prosecution witness during the trial was allowed to go free.

Dr Subbiah was murdered due to a property dispute over a 2.4-acre plot of land in his native village of Anjugramam in Kanyakumari district.

The doctor was brutally attacked outside the hospital in RA Puram by three persons and died nine days later. Images of the brutal attack were captured on CCTV cameras installed at a nearby apartment complex and widely circulated in the media.

Special Public Prosecutor N Vijayaraj in his final arguments said that all the accused were directly involved and plotted to murder the doctor. He further stressed before the court that capital punishment be awarded to all the accused in the case.

On completion of the trial, the sessions judge on Wednesday sentenced Ponnusamy, Basil, Boris, William, James Satish Kumar, Murugan and Selva Prakash to double capital punishment for offences under Sections 302 and 120B of IPC. All terms are to run concurrently.

The other two accused, Mary Pushpam and Yesurajan, have been sentenced to double life terms.

Iyyappan who turned approver was considered a prosecution witness and released without any punishment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Subbiah murder case Billroth Hospitals chennai
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp