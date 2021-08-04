This centre gets top rating for infertility treatment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Aakash Fertility Center, Vadapalani, has received a top rating among infertility centres in the city. US-based company, Three Best Rated, conducted research on infertility centres in Chennai, based on the rigorous 50-point inspection which includes customer reviews, history, complaints, ratings, satisfaction, trust, cost and their general excellence.

The company has certified Aakash Fertility Center for the following features:

India’s reproductive medicine with a global standard.

Aakash has specialised and exclusive facilities to take care of problems beginning from counselling to advanced treatment.

Newly constructed, well-equipped modern rooms with air conditioners and global standard operation theatre and neonatal ICU.

The company has received appreciation about their specialities, inlcuding IVF, IUI, infertility diagnosis, intrauterine insemination, assisted hatching, blastocyst transfer, ICSI, pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, erectile dysfunction shockwave therapy, surrogacy, laproscopy, embryo freezing, hysteroscopy, testicular sperm aspiration, frozen embryo transfer, ovarian drilling and natural IVF cycle.

Dr Kamaraj and Dr Jeyarani Kamaraj, founders of Aakash Fertility Center, were glad to receive this best rating. Dr Kamaraj said that the award recognises his role and that of his team of doctors in he infertility industry, with their continued 29 years of service in infertility.

Giving some statistics of the Center, he said that more than 100 women aged 50 to 60 have given birth, 40,000 women have conceived and delivered, more than 25,000 women have given birth through IVF. He added that Aakash Fertility Center has recently achieved success in treating women’s gynaecological problems through laser.