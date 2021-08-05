STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
81 VIT students get placements with pay package of over Rs 25 lakh

The students from all the four campuses of VIT, Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati (AP) and Bhopal (MP) participated in the campus recruitment processes.

VIT-Chennai

Vellore Institute of Technology campus in Chennai

By Express News Service

VELLORE: 81 students from Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) got placements with pay package of Rs 25 lakh per annum and above in the initial phase of the placement season. The highest CTC of Rs 75 lakh per annum was offered by a start-up.Campus placements at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) commenced on July 15 for the 2022 graduating batch and saw participation of eight super dream companies — Microsoft, Dyte, Amazon, PayPal, DE Shaw India Pvt Ltd., Morgan Stanley, Udaan and WorkIndia, according to an institution release.

The students from all the four campuses of VIT, Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati (AP) and Bhopal (MP) participated in the campus recruitment processes. Chancellor of VIT Dr G Viswanathan announced the results of the Slot 1 campus placements. Microsoft selected 21 students for fulltime offers, while PayPal offered 13, Udaan 3, Dyte 6, WorkIndia 8, DE Shaw India Pvt Ltd 2, Morgan Stanley 10 and Amazon 13. The highest CTC of Rs 75 lakh per annum was offered by Dyte to two students. Companies like Wells Fargo, Texas Instruments, Walmart Labs, Komprise and Societe Generale are in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, 129 students received pre-placement offers (PPO) from DE Shaw India Pvt Ltd (1 offer), Fidelity Investments (13), HPE CTY (8), JP Morgan (60), Natwest (2), Wells Fargo (10), Visa (10), Morgan Stanley (5), ZS associates (7) and Appointy (3). Overall, 195 super dream placements and internship offers were rolled out to students by top companies within two weeks of the placement season, Viswanathan said.

The PG internship placements which started in VIT in March 2021 is continuing simultaneously, and 118 companies have already completed their remote hiring process and have selected 912 postgraduate students from two-year M Tech, M Tech (Software Engineering), MCA and MSc courses of 2022 graduating batch. Intel, Qualcomm, NetApp, Nokia, Philips, Titan, PayPal, VMware, Media Tek, Danfoss etc., are some of the prominent recruiters that hired interns this year.

