STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A sip of royaltea with Crusader Kings 3

In my defence, my poor kingdom ruling skills doesn’t extend across the different historic ages.

Published: 05th August 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: If I was taught history and politics through the lens of Crusader Kings 3, I perhaps would have appreciated its complexity better. Crusader Kings mixes history with warfare strategy, diplomacy, intrigue, religion, and economics. Everything could happen, and nothing could happen. You could start as a titled owner of land stretching from anywhere across Western Europe to East Asia. You could even be an obscure peasant, who attempts to climb up the dynastic ladder. Here’s one of a million possible stories:

I am Rani Tiruvanaikkavi of house Kelrayan (somewhere around the now Chennai). I have five children, and amazing diplomacy skills. However, I hasten a war against the house Pandya, which I lose terribly. It ends with my daughter imprisoned. I am forced to use my advantageous “hook” to free my daughter. I am angry, I could have used that hook to threaten a neighbouring king into giving me money instead.

I try to make my offspring imbibe my amazing diplomacy skills. But they either end up too shy to carry my legacy, or with chronic pneumonia. Or imprisoned (I forget to help release them; they hate me now). I grow weary of them and decide to use them as political bargaining chips. I forge suitable allies across the country by arranging their marriages. While my diplomacy skills help in solidifying trade deals, my consistent martial disadvantage causes my kingdom to disintegrate and fall prey to the growing Pallava empire. My reign is disrupted halfway through my reconstruction of the Thanjavur temple. A dream of creating a new faith dies with me.

In my defence, my poor kingdom ruling skills doesn’t extend across the different historic ages. I managed to become the king of Ireland in my tutorial run of the game. Also in my defence, there is no wrong way to play the game. It’s a “dynasty simulator”. Winning isn’t the end to the game. The strategy engine weaves thousands of unique stories based on the location, era, and choices. It has as much text and intrigue as reading a book. It is made more interesting than a history book though, because all new events are creatively presented — like notifications on your smartphone. A little ding: your spymaster has the latest gossip from the realm. A sad tune: You lost the last battle.

CK3 is a grand strategy game, a format that is wasted on me. It is available for the PC, but it requires a little bit of experience in the genre, if you truly want to appreciate the breadth of choices it offers. A rating of 100 gold coins for the game, since its scheme to get me on to this new format was successful.

Anusha Ganapathi

@quofles

(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp