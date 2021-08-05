STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AQuity Solutions opens office in Chennai, plans to hire 1,000 staff

AQuity Solutions, a provider of outsourced virtual scribing, medical transcription, and medical coding services, has launched a new operations centre in Chennai.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AQuity Solutions, a provider of outsourced virtual scribing, medical transcription, and medical coding services, has launched a new operations centre in Chennai. It is expected to employ 1000 persons.Initially, it has plans to employ a skilled workforce of over 200 clinical documentation specialists, with future investments planned for significant growth and manpower will be increased in a phased manner.

“We are excited about our new location. Our plan is to add another 800-1,000 employees at the centre over the next 12-15 months,” said AQuity Solutions CEO, Kashyap Joshi. “With the potential we have in the Southern part of India, Chennai will boost our presence as a major regional player for healthcare documentation services. This new office offers us access to a highly skilled local workforce that can help us more accurately capture the complete patient story.”

The new facility was launched in DLF Cybercity, Chennai which sprawls over 15,000 square feet. Agnelo Rodrigues, Executive Director of AQuity Solutions India, said, “This new facility, in addition to our other operating centres in India, offers advanced technologies and local industry expertise which will serve us well as we expand our market leading coding and virtual scribing operations. Even during the pandemic, we have seen unprecedented demand for all our service lines.”

