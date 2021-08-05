STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Carrom with a dice

In this board game called JamSumo, you can play two different games — Jam and Sumo — designing your dice and flicking them to earn points

Published: 05th August 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Arjun Sukumaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Growing up, carrom was an inevitable part of Sunday afternoons. If you didn’t have a carrom board yourself, you almost certainly knew somebody who did — a friend, a neighbour, a cousin. We’re not talking about carrom today; instead, we’re talking about a game that has traces of carrom (and that other classic, crokinole) in its DNA — JamSumo.

Except that that’s not quite accurate. JamSumo is just a wooden board (with legs raising it slightly off the table), 24 dice in four colours, and a single sheet of paper with the rules to both games printed on either side. That’s right, ‘both’; because you can play two games with those components, one called Jam and the other called Sumo.

Let’s start with Jam, which is straightforward — your goal is to flick your dice (one at a time), and get them to fall through the hole located exactly in the centre of the board. If you do so, it’s removed from the game and the first player to eliminate all their dice in this way ends the round. At that point, every other player immediately scores negative points equal to the sum of the values of their remaining dice.

Sumo is equally simple — each player arranges all their dice in one of the corners of the board, and then they take turns flicking one of them at a time. Your goal in Sumo is to knock your opponents’ dice off the board (off the sides or through the hole, doesn’t matter which); but if your flick fails to make contact with an opponent, you lose one of your dice. As soon as one player loses all their dice, the round ends and everybody scores points equal to the sum of the values of their remaining dice. In both Jam and Sumo, you play as many rounds as you have players and whoever has the highest score wins.

Using dice as your pieces was a brilliant design choice, because it gives each individual piece a unique value. When playing Jam, a six is a terrible thing to have — that’s -6 to your score, potentially! — so it becomes a priority to eliminate that die. Conversely in Sumo, you want to guard your precious fives and sixes and hope they survive the round. This added twist creates more interesting decisions to make and heightens the risk-reward element; which is always so important in a dexterity game. Also, Sumo’s added wrinkle of eliminating dice that fail to strike at least one opponent is amazing — it not only forces you to employ a little more finesse, but it also means that there are only ever a couple of bad shots separating the player who looks to be running away with it and the one who looks to be done and dusted.

JamSumo is the creation of one man, Gavin Birnbaum — he not only designed it, he also made the first few copies himself by hand. Thankfully, it can be found a little more easily now as the result of a licensing deal but it’s still not widely available. Still, it’s worth the effort — this is a fantastic game that’s well worth your time. For me, personally, it brings back memories of those long-ago Sunday afternoons playing carrom with (and losing badly to) my grandfather; and that’s why it’s never leaving my collection.

Arjun Sukumaran

http://goo.gl/uNBWN3

(Arjun is a gamer, book lover and an all-round renaissance man)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp