STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

ISBF’s final call to apply for LSE’s UG prog in India

This gives them an opportunity to earn a renowned degree without having to incur the health and financial risks of studying abroad during a pandemic.

Published: 05th August 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Exams, examination

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The final deadline for applying to Indian School of Business & Finance, an affiliate teaching centre of University of London and one of the five featured teaching centres of London School of Economics (LSE), offering undergraduate LSE programmes in India, is today.

The programmes are taught with academic direction from LSE. Students receive a University of London degree upon graduating from the institute. This gives them an opportunity to earn a renowned degree without having to incur the health and financial risks of studying abroad during a pandemic.

ISBF offers five undergraduate programmes — Bachelor’s in Economics, Bachelor’s in Economics & Finance, Bachelor’s in Economics & Management, Bachelor’s in Business & Management, and Bachelor’s in Accounting & Finance. Students pursuing Accounting & Finance at ISBF will also be eligible for exemptions in eight out of 13 examinations of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

ISBF can admit only 120 students across its programmes. It follows a rounds-based rolling admissions policy, meaning applicants of earlier rounds have a higher likelihood of being accepted into the programme of their choice. It also means that applications will be closed as soon as all seats are filled.

Every admission round comprises filling the application form, appearing for the ISBF entrance test for undergraduate admission, based on which candidates will be shortlisted for the next step (PI), and lastly appearing for the personal interview (PI)

All candidates who have completed class 12 are eligible to apply to LSE, irrespective of their stream, or combination of subjects, in school, provided that they had Mathematics up to class 10. Additionally, applicants to the BSc (Hons) Economics and BSc (Hons) Economics & Finance programmes must have Mathematics as a compulsory subject in class 12.

Submit your applications at: https://www.isbf.edu.in/bsc-undergraduate-courses/bsc-admissions/

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp