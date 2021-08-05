ISBF’s final call to apply for LSE’s UG prog in India

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The final deadline for applying to Indian School of Business & Finance, an affiliate teaching centre of University of London and one of the five featured teaching centres of London School of Economics (LSE), offering undergraduate LSE programmes in India, is today.

The programmes are taught with academic direction from LSE. Students receive a University of London degree upon graduating from the institute. This gives them an opportunity to earn a renowned degree without having to incur the health and financial risks of studying abroad during a pandemic.

ISBF offers five undergraduate programmes — Bachelor’s in Economics, Bachelor’s in Economics & Finance, Bachelor’s in Economics & Management, Bachelor’s in Business & Management, and Bachelor’s in Accounting & Finance. Students pursuing Accounting & Finance at ISBF will also be eligible for exemptions in eight out of 13 examinations of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

ISBF can admit only 120 students across its programmes. It follows a rounds-based rolling admissions policy, meaning applicants of earlier rounds have a higher likelihood of being accepted into the programme of their choice. It also means that applications will be closed as soon as all seats are filled.

Every admission round comprises filling the application form, appearing for the ISBF entrance test for undergraduate admission, based on which candidates will be shortlisted for the next step (PI), and lastly appearing for the personal interview (PI)

All candidates who have completed class 12 are eligible to apply to LSE, irrespective of their stream, or combination of subjects, in school, provided that they had Mathematics up to class 10. Additionally, applicants to the BSc (Hons) Economics and BSc (Hons) Economics & Finance programmes must have Mathematics as a compulsory subject in class 12.

Submit your applications at: https://www.isbf.edu.in/bsc-undergraduate-courses/bsc-admissions/