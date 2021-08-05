MitraClip saves 41-year-old awaiting heart transplant

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals on Wednesday announced a successful MitraClip implant on a 41-year-old farmer who had waited for over three months in different hospitals for a heart transplant. According to a statement, the patient was back on his feet within a few days after the procedure, and might not even need a heart transplant.

Dr. Sai Satish, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals, said, “The MitraClip is a small metal clip with a polyester fabric that is inserted in place to fix the leaky mitral valve thereby ensuring that the blood flow is in the right direction. It is a globally accepted procedure for patients with heart failure. Patients with moderate to severe or severe primary and secondary mitral regurgitation who are not improving on medical treatment can opt for this minimally invasive solution that offers them a vastly improved quality of life and health.”

Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “As one of the few hospitals in India accredited to perform the MitraClip procedure, being able to save the life of a patient waiting for a heart transplant gives us the ability to offer hope to many others.”

“Our experience in this domain has enabled us to achieve many milestones including back-to-back. MitraClip implants in four very sick patients in just one day earlier this year, at the height of the second wave of the pandemic. Today, we are at pole position; 70 per cent of all MitraClips in India to date have been performed at Apollo Hospitals and we are only looking at bigger and more remarkable milestones,” said a statement.