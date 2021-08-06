STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Corp to extend paid parking to more areas

Aiming to streamline parking across the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation is planning to expand its on-street parking system to more areas.

Published: 06th August 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

The space reserved for parking by the Greater Chennai Corporation, beside the footpath at Pondy Bazaar on Thursday | P Jawahar

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Aiming to streamline parking across the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation is planning to expand its on-street parking system to more areas. Under the system, one has to pay a fixed nominal charge for parking one’s car on the city streets. “If a resident is using the streets to park, it is only fair that they pay utility charges for it. We are looking to disincentivise haphazard parking and make sure a street has enough motorable space,” a senior Corporation official told Express.

At present, the city corporation has 5,000 Equivalent Car Spaces (parking spaces) in 23 roads, including Pondy Bazaar and streets in Purasawalkam, Anna Nagar and Besant Nagar, among others. The civic body is mulling to expand it to 12,000 ECS by the end of this month, and further take it up to 19,000 by September 15. The new areas that the corporation is looking to expand include streets in Mylapore such as RK Mutt Road, Evening Bazaar Road in Park Town, and a few streets in Doveton. The officials have identified around one lakh ECS across the city that could potentially be included into the parking system.

“For the last three weeks, we have been working to expand the system. We covered up to 5,000 ECS now, but could have covered more if not for Covid which took up a lot of our resources,” said an official. He added that they have had success with the system in T Nagar. “If you see, the congestion on the roads has reduced considerably and parking is more streamlined. We are looking to recreate the same in other streets, especially in commercial areas.” This is also a revenue stream for the corporation with users charged `5 per hour for two-wheelers and `20 per hour for four-wheelers.

Prior to the pandemic, the Institute of Transportation & Development Policy (ITDP), which supports the city corporation in this initiative, had undertaken a study on the availability of neighbourhood parking spaces in two wards and found that there was a larger scope for streamlined parking spaces. “Cities across the world have reduced traffic congestion through on-street parking management. Within a year (2011-12) of pricing on-street parking in a locality in Mexico City, time to search for a parking space was reduced from 13 minutes to 3 minutes. A study estimated an annual savings of about 7.5 million litres of fuel for the locality,” said Aswathy Dilip, Senior Programme Manager at the ITDP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Corporation paid parking
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp