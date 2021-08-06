Dhanush draws court’s ire for not paying entry tax on luxury car

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After actor Vijay last month, it was actor Dhanush’s turn on Thursday to face the wrath of the Madras High Court for not paying entry tax on luxury vehicles. The court disposed of a 2015 writ petition from Dhanush pertaining to payment of tax for a Rolls-Royce Ghost car imported from London, and directed the actor to pay the remaining tax of Rs 30.3 lakh within 48 hours.

On Thursday morning, when the plea came up for hearing before Justice M Subramaniam, the actor’s counsel S Vijayan informed the court that Dhanush had already paid 50 per cent of the tax and was willing to pay the remaining due. He sought the court to permit him to withdraw the plea.

Refusing to allow withdrawal of the plea, Justice S M Subramaniam said that the petition was pending since 2015. “If your intentions were genuine, you would have paid the tax at least when the Supreme Court settled the issue in 2018. But now after the High Court listed the matter for passing orders, you are making this request,” the judge said.

“You are going to drive this luxury car on the roads laid using taxpayers’ money. Even a milk vendor or a daily wage labourer pays tax for every litre of petrol they buy. But you don’t see them approaching court seeking exemption from taxes,” Justice Subramaniam observed during the hearing.

“Also in your affidavit, the petitioner’s profession is not stated. Persons coming to the Court must make their identity clear. ...You have to pay the tax by Monday, that is a different issue. What do you have to say about suppression of fact?” the judge asked.

The court then kept the matter pending, for the authorities concerned to make their submissions. By afternoon, the authorities made their representation on the remaining tax due. Taking note of the representation, the court in its orders said, “Undoubtedly, the State has been hit hard by huge revenue loss for the past many years, as many tax amounts are not collected on account of the interim orders granted and due to pendency of the writ petitions ...It is not as if a litigant can file a case and leave as it is, and avoid payment of taxes, even after finality in respect of disputes.”

The court then directed the actor to pay the balance arrears of entry tax of Rs 30,30,757, as demanded by the tax authorities within 48 hours. The Judge also directed the Registry to ensure that petitions are only numbered after it is made sure that all requirements under the Madras High Court’s Writ Rules are complied with.

Intentions

Refusing to allow withdrawal of the plea, the judge said that the plea was pending since 2015. “If your intentions were genuine, you would have paid the tax at least when the SC settled the issue in 2018,” he added.