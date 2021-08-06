STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Dhanush draws court’s ire for not paying entry tax on luxury car

After actor Vijay last month, it was actor Dhanush’s turn on Thursday to face the wrath of the Madras High Court for not paying entry tax on luxury vehicles.

Published: 06th August 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Dhanush

Actor Dhanush (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After actor Vijay last month, it was actor Dhanush’s turn on Thursday to face the wrath of the Madras High Court for not paying entry tax on luxury vehicles. The court disposed of a 2015 writ petition from Dhanush pertaining to payment of tax for a Rolls-Royce Ghost car imported from London, and directed the actor to pay the remaining tax of Rs 30.3 lakh within 48 hours. 

On Thursday morning, when the plea came up for hearing before Justice M Subramaniam, the actor’s counsel S Vijayan informed the court that Dhanush had already paid 50 per cent of the tax and was willing to pay the remaining due. He sought the court to permit him to withdraw the plea.

Refusing to allow withdrawal of the plea, Justice S M Subramaniam said that the petition was pending since 2015. “If your intentions were genuine, you would have paid the tax at least when the Supreme Court settled the issue in 2018. But now after the High Court listed the matter for passing orders, you are making this request,” the judge said.

 “You are going to drive this luxury car on the roads laid using taxpayers’ money. Even a milk vendor or a daily wage labourer pays tax for every litre of petrol they buy. But you don’t see them approaching court seeking exemption from taxes,” Justice Subramaniam observed during the hearing.

“Also in your affidavit, the petitioner’s profession is not stated. Persons coming to the Court must make their identity clear. ...You have to pay the tax by Monday, that is a different issue. What do you have to say about suppression of fact?” the judge asked. 

The court then kept the matter pending, for the authorities concerned to make their submissions. By afternoon, the authorities made their representation on the remaining tax due. Taking note of the representation, the court in its orders said, “Undoubtedly, the State has been hit hard by huge revenue loss for the past many years, as many tax amounts are not collected on account of the interim orders granted and due to pendency of the writ petitions ...It is not as if a litigant can file a case and leave as it is, and avoid payment of taxes, even after finality in respect of disputes.”

The court then directed the actor to pay the balance arrears of entry tax of Rs 30,30,757, as demanded by the tax authorities within 48 hours. The Judge also directed the Registry to ensure that petitions are only numbered after it is made sure that all requirements under the Madras High Court’s Writ Rules are complied with.

Intentions
Refusing to allow withdrawal of the plea, the judge said that the plea was pending since 2015. “If your intentions were genuine, you would have paid the tax at least when the SC settled the issue in 2018,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhanush luxury car Rolls-Royce
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp