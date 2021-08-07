75% education for 75% fees in this Perungudi school

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A group of parents of children studying in an international school at Perungudi claimed that students who paid 75 per cent fees last year (as per a High Court order) were allowed online classes only for two hours while those who paid full fees were attending classes from 9 am till 1:30 pm

“The school (The Indian Public School) collects fees in three installments. Last year, during the first term, they even demanded a transport fee, breakfast fee, and uniform fee. After the parents refused to pay citing the court order, the school accepted the 75 per cent fees. But, in the payment receipt given to us, the 25 per cent fee would be mentioned as a shortfall; they never completely waived the amount,” said one of the parents.

According to sources, it was this year that the school management decided to divide students on the basis of fees paid by them. Parents who paid 75 per cent fee did not receive any mail regarding the starting of classes. Instead, they received a mail stating the timing of classes (2 pm to 3:30 pm), the parents alleged. Express accessed both the mails.

“Students who paid 100 per cent fee attend classes from 9 am till afternoon, while our children attend classes only for two hours. When we asked why the school was acting in a biased manner, they said that students who pay 75 per cent fee would get access to only 75 per cent of the classes. The school keeps insisting on our paying the ‘arrears (25 per cent)’ from last year,” said a parent.

Parents said that last year too, classes for some students were disconnected for more than a month citing ‘technical’ issues. Notably, only those students who paid 75 per cent fee faced this issue.

This year too, the school is insisting on the parents’ paying 33.3 per cent of the fees for the first term, while parents protest that they will only pay 85 per cent of the first term fee.

“The school refused to provide books if we did not pay complete first term fee,” they said. Admissions Head - The Indian Public School, Anitha Anand, admitted to conducting classes in the morning and afternoon.

“The government mandates only two hours of online classes for students every day. We are conducting two-hour classes for students who paid 75 per cent fees. For students who volunteered to pay full fees, ‘additional coaching’ is being taken. We are following rules.”

About insisting on parents’ paying the full fees, she said the school gave a provision to pay it in installments. Parents deny this andsay they have proof that school insisted on paying full first term fee.