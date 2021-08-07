STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Sathish guides Chepauk to easy victory

At 40 years and seven months, Rajagopal Sathish of Chepauk Super Gillies is able to do things that players half his age grapple with.

Published: 07th August 2021 05:22 AM

TNPL, Tamil Nadu Premier League

Representational image (File photo| PTI)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: At 40 years and seven months, Rajagopal Sathish of Chepauk Super Gillies is able to do things that players half his age grapple with. His innings of 64 enabled the M Kaushik Gandhi-led Chepauk Super Gillies to beat Lyca Kovai Kings by 36 runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium here on Friday.

There was also some disciplined bowling by the Chepauk unit. Sathish showed that his prowess with the bat hasn’t waned either. They were reeling at 44 for 4 at one stage but the veteran all-rounder bailed his team out of trouble and took them to a respectable 159 for 7.

R Sai Kishore also produced a useful contribution, scoring 31 and stitching together a partnership of 68 runs for the fifth wicket alongside Sathish.

Brief scores: Chepauk Super Gillies 159/7 in 20 ovs (R Sathish 64, Sai Kishore 31) beat Lyca Kovai Kings 123/9 in 20 overs.

