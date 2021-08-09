STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A tell-all audio book on Prabhu Deva

Bynge Tamizh has launched actor- director-choreographer Prabhu Deva’s autobiography, Take It Easy Policy, in an audio format.

Published: 09th August 2021 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Bynge Tamizh has launched actor- director-choreographer Prabhu Deva’s autobiography, Take It Easy Policy, in an audio format. This audio series is an honest tell-all, chronicling his professional and personal life.

Take It Easy Policy was released by Notion Press’ Bynge. The series touches upon several milestones and incidents of Prabhu Deva’s life, from his silent nature, to why he sports a beard, his first salary, meeting the iconic Michael Jackson, his family, friends, his successful entry into bollywood, to his personal life, marriage and struggles all said in his own voice. 

“He details the big milestones in his life, his struggles, personal life, friends and family, and his successful innings in Bollywood,” said Naveen Valsakumar, CEO and co-founder of Notion Press and Bynge.

RJ Thiagu’s voice has brought to life Prabhu Deva’s memories. “So far, you know me as a dancer, choreographer, actor, director. But if you listen to this audiobook, you will come to know the real me and will also relate to me. I am just an ordinary person like you.  The conversations are straight from my heart. So listen to Take It Easy Policy,” said the choreographer of songs such as Muqabla, Urvasi Urvasi and Kay Sera Sera, at the launch of the audiobook.

Prabhu Deva has worked in different regional film industries of the country. He has won the National Film Award for Best Choreography and the Padma Shri for his contributions to dance. The Bynge app is available for free on Google Play Store and iOS Store.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prabhu Deva
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp