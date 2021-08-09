A tell-all audio book on Prabhu Deva

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bynge Tamizh has launched actor- director-choreographer Prabhu Deva’s autobiography, Take It Easy Policy, in an audio format. This audio series is an honest tell-all, chronicling his professional and personal life.

Take It Easy Policy was released by Notion Press’ Bynge. The series touches upon several milestones and incidents of Prabhu Deva’s life, from his silent nature, to why he sports a beard, his first salary, meeting the iconic Michael Jackson, his family, friends, his successful entry into bollywood, to his personal life, marriage and struggles all said in his own voice.

“He details the big milestones in his life, his struggles, personal life, friends and family, and his successful innings in Bollywood,” said Naveen Valsakumar, CEO and co-founder of Notion Press and Bynge.

RJ Thiagu’s voice has brought to life Prabhu Deva’s memories. “So far, you know me as a dancer, choreographer, actor, director. But if you listen to this audiobook, you will come to know the real me and will also relate to me. I am just an ordinary person like you. The conversations are straight from my heart. So listen to Take It Easy Policy,” said the choreographer of songs such as Muqabla, Urvasi Urvasi and Kay Sera Sera, at the launch of the audiobook.

Prabhu Deva has worked in different regional film industries of the country. He has won the National Film Award for Best Choreography and the Padma Shri for his contributions to dance. The Bynge app is available for free on Google Play Store and iOS Store.

