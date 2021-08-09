Chennai: Depositors stage stir as pawnshop owner absconds

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Maduranthakam police registered a case against a small-time jewellery-cum-pawn shop owner who allegedly went absconding after cheating people of money and jewellery worth several lakhs. Police sources said that the amount of money involved could not be ascertained immediately.

The suspect, Dinesh Kumar, a native of Rajasthan, had run Sri Krishna Jewellers in Muthukarai near Maduranthakam for the last five years. Police source said that the man had been running a Deepavali fund, through which he lured several people into paying a small amount every month. He promised returns including a gold coin, crackers, and groceries days before the festival.

However, last Deepavali, Kumar allegedly failed to give the promised gold coins to depositors, police sources said. For more than six months, customers have been confronting the man. On Friday his customers noticed that the shop was shut, and that he had absconded. They staged a demonstration in front of the shop on Saturday.