Explainer: Why suburban services are getting affected?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An agitation by passengers at Ponnneri railway station on Friday over delayed arrival of suburban trains has turned the spotlight again on suspension of train services by railways.

During the protest, which lasted for more than three hours, passengers said the suspension or cancellation of trains leads to overcrowding and increased risk of contracting Covid. “During peak hours, suburban trains alone get delayed, while express trains are allowed to run on the Chennai-Gummidipundi route. The railways should run peak-hour services on time,” said R Murugan, a rail enthusiast and regular traveller.

Similarly, trains have been suspended in the Tambaram-Chengalpattu and Chennai-Arakkoanam routes at regular intervals in the past. A large chunk of office goers from Chengalpattu, Gummidipundi, Tiruvallur, Arakkonam and Katpadi areas fully rely on suburban services for their daily commute. They allege the railways has turned a blind eye to passengers’ demands after imposition of travel restrictions owing to Covid.

However, official sources denied the charges and said the national transporter has taken up a lot of developmental works, capitalising on Covid restrictions to complete the works. “The Tambaram-Chengalpattu third line works are being carried out in full swing. While the new 19-km line between Guduvanchery and Chengalpattu has been laid, works on building a track for the 11 km distance from Guduvanchery and Tambaram are progressing. Line blocks are enforced only for electrical and related construction work,” said a railway official.

Similarly, suburban trains have been cancelled in Chennai-Arakkonam and Chennai-Gummidipundi sections to facilitate track renewal, construction of rail/road over bridges (ROBs) and subways. “A vehicular underpass is being built and tracks are being renewed to increase the speed of trains to 130 kmph in the Chennai-Gummidipundi section.

Besides realignment of existing bridges in Chennai-Arakkonam section at a few stations, new subways and ROBs are also built at six locations. The works will not only improve the safety of rail passengers, but will also ease congestion on roads in several north and western suburban areas,” explained the official.