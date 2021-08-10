Here is the list of Google map coordinates in Chennai where construction waste can be dumped

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city corporation, in a statement on Tuesday, said that residents found dumping construction debris anywhere other than the 15 designated sites, will be fined Rs 2,000 or Rs 5000, depending on the quantum of waste.

Those found to have dumped waste less than one tonne will be fined Rs 2,000 and over 1 tonne will be fined Rs 5,000, the statement said.

In each zone, a designated space has been allotted for dumping construction waste.

The Google map coordinates are as following:

Tiruvottyur- 13.154167,80.285556

Manali- 13.161667,80.266944

Madhavaram- 13.1475,80.224444

Tondiarpet- 13.12667,80.2625

Royapuram-13.090556,80.264722

Thiru Vi Ka Nagar-13.107222,80.2475

Ambattur-13.10111,80.171944

Anna Nagar- 13.078333,80.223056

Teynampet-13.05,80.2725

Kodambakkam-13.031104,80.201676

Valasaravakkam-13.031667,80.182778

Alandur-13.017778,80.157778

Adyar-12.989722,80.221944

Perungudi-12.95227,80.23005

Sholinganallur- 12.916111,80.236389