Here is the list of Google map coordinates in Chennai where construction waste can be dumped
Those found to have dumped waste less than one tonne will be fined Rs 2,000 and over one tonne will be fined Rs 5,000, the statement said.
CHENNAI: The Chennai city corporation, in a statement on Tuesday, said that residents found dumping construction debris anywhere other than the 15 designated sites, will be fined Rs 2,000 or Rs 5000, depending on the quantum of waste.
In each zone, a designated space has been allotted for dumping construction waste.
The Google map coordinates are as following:
Tiruvottyur- 13.154167,80.285556
Manali- 13.161667,80.266944
Madhavaram- 13.1475,80.224444
Tondiarpet- 13.12667,80.2625
Royapuram-13.090556,80.264722
Thiru Vi Ka Nagar-13.107222,80.2475
Ambattur-13.10111,80.171944
Anna Nagar- 13.078333,80.223056
Teynampet-13.05,80.2725
Kodambakkam-13.031104,80.201676
Valasaravakkam-13.031667,80.182778
Alandur-13.017778,80.157778
Adyar-12.989722,80.221944
Perungudi-12.95227,80.23005
Sholinganallur- 12.916111,80.236389