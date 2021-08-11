10.5% Vanniyar reservation: Judge recuses himself from case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice PD Audukesavalu on Tuesday recused himself from the hearing of a case challenging the State’s decision in providing 10.5 per cent internal reservation exclusively for Vanniyars in the State.

However, the State submitted that it was enacted in compliance with the Constitution and other applicable laws based on adequate data disclosed by the reports of the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission. During the hearing, the State submitted that The Tamil Nadu Act 8 of 2021 will not affect the prospects of the members of the other MBCs, BCs and other communities.

The counter also said the enumeration of caste data in the State is not maintainable because of the Supreme Court judgment delivered in 2015, wherein such a direction issued by the Madras High Court for caste data in the census had been set aside.

The issue pertains to a batch of petitions from individuals and some caste-based outfits challenging the legislation passed by the then AIADMK government. The petitioners alleged that if the GO was implemented, all the petitions challenging its validity would become infructuous. The Chief Justice adjourned the plea for inducting a new judge.